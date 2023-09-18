A Brazilian consortium is testing a new floating PV system design on a lake in the state of Sao Paulo. The facility is setting standards for future development of floating arrays in Brazil.From pv magazine Brazil A consortium led by Apollo Flutuantes has energized a floating PV system on a lake located in Estancia Jatobá, near Campinas, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo. The system is being operated under the country's distributed generation (DG) scheme and sells excess power to the local grid. The 69o W bifacial installation is equipped with a tracking system and rotates from East to West ...

