Cognigy, the leader in Conversational AI, has been recognized in the Gartner Voice of the Customer report for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms as a Customers' Choice with 98% of Cognigy's customers willing to recommend Cognigy.

In the recent Voice of the Customer report published by Gartner, vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers' Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as a Customers' Choice in the Gartner Voice of the Customer report. We feel this recognition is a testament to our unwavering focus on delivering the most cutting-edge Conversational AI solution on the market," said Philipp Heltewig, CEO of Cognigy. "The trust and high praise that we receive from our customers inspires us to continuously improve and innovate, ensuring that our Conversational AI platform remains unparalleled in the industry."

Cognigy's commitment to excellence has catapulted the company to the forefront of the contact center AI industry, fostering a loyal and highly satisfied customer base. The recognition from Gartner, in their view, provides actionable, objective insights to executives and their teams, validating Cognigy's dedication to providing world-class Conversational AI experiences that drive business success.

"We extend our gratitude to all our customers for their loyalty and openness in sharing their positive feedback with the world," added Matt Greenslade, Customer Success Director at Cognigy. "Their invaluable insights have been instrumental in shaping our platform and driving our pursuit of excellence. We are dedicated to continuing this journey together, setting new benchmarks in the realm of Conversational AI."

To access a complimentary copy of the report, visit https://www.cognigy.com/gartner-voice-of-the-customer-report.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by harnessing the most cutting-edge AI technology on the market. Its award-winning solution, Cognigy.AI, empowers businesses to deliver exceptional service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. By perfectly combining Generative and Conversational AI to create AI Agents, Cognigy is shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Learn more at www.cognigy.com.

