INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Boston Scientific and General Mills to Discuss Innovative Medical Devices and Packaging Sustainability at Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis, the Midwest's only annual end-to-end design and manufacturing event announces keynote speakers set to take the stage Oct. 10 and 11 discussing topics on the world's first left atrial appendage closure device and how to reduce the environmental impact of packaging.

Opening the two-day conference and expo, keynoter Brad S. Sutton, MD, MBA, FHRS, Chief Medical Officer, AF Solutions at Boston Scientific, will explore how medical devices are transforming the lives of patients around the world, and the careful designs that are enabling patients to manage personal care more easily and effectively than ever before. The keynote will discuss the evolution of the world's first left atrial appendage closure device and Sutton's personal connection to unmet clinical need.

Brad S. Sutton, MD, MBA, FHRS, Chief Medical Officer, AF Solutions at Boston Scientific.

On day two of this event, David Chmura, R&D Senior Manager at General Mills, will discuss navigating the path to packaging sustainability and how General Mills works to reduce the environmental impact of packaging through five key strategies: reduce, re-use and recycle, material innovation, education, infrastructure and external collaboration. The day two keynote will also explore the challenges in terms of raw materials and waste generated when improper disposal occurs.

David Chmura, R&D Senior Manager at General Mills.

"Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis curates intentional content from the global leaders creating impact in manufacturing, design and packaging, addressing significant topics across technology and sustainability, with personal touchpoints and proven case studies," says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, ADM Minneapolis. "Leaders like Boston Scientific and General Mills sharing best practices to the Advanced Manufacturing community provides unique educational opportunities to fuel innovative business strategies to drive the trade to the future."

With Minnesota being the number one Health Tech Cluster in the world , and as the market continues to grow, ADM Minneapolis brings together five co-located shows under one roof, Medical Device & Manufacturing (MD&M), Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Design & Manufacturing, MinnPack and Plastec. Additional speakers for the Midwest manufacturing event include Protolabs, Nelson Laboratories, Formlabs and the University of Minnesota.

