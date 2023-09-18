Industrial Automation Co.: Industrial Automation Group Acquires Delta Automation

North Carolina-based distributor of industrial automation components will operate Virginia company as an independent unit

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Industrial Automation Group, a global distributor of industrial automation parts, has acquired Richmond, Virginia-based Delta Automation. It is the company's first acquisition of another entity.

"We are pleased to announce our acquisition of Delta Automation," said Will Jacobsen, Industrial Automation Group CEO. "I look forward to welcoming their customers, partners, and employees to Industrial Automation Group."

"Delta Automation's position as a leader in industrial electronics remanufacturing (depot type repair), new equipment sales, mature equipment sales, and on-site field service pairs well with Industrial Automation Group's industry-leading focus on mature, legacy, and end-of-life industrial replacement parts and repairs.

"We were highly impressed by Delta Automation's exceptional team and extensive experience in the industry. Additionally, we greatly value their customer-first culture, aligning with our principles. Delta Automation's team consistently goes the extra mile to provide outstanding service and ensure customer satisfaction," Jacobsen said.

The acquisition allows Industrial Automation Group to significantly enhance its engineering and repair capabilities, offering its clients a broader range of services. The purchase expands the group's presence in the field service and startup community, tapping into new markets and opportunities. Delta Automation's distributor and service center agreements also factored into Industrial Automation Group's decision.

"Their status as an authorized distributor for renowned brands like ABB, Weg, and Invertek, as well as their authorization as a service center for Weg, Danfoss, ABB, and Invertek, strengthens our product offerings and enables us to provide customers with a wider array of high-quality options," Jacobsen said.

Industrial Automation Group's inventory includes a vast collection of industrial replacement components, such as:

PLC parts

ABB parts

Allen-Bradley parts

"Delta Automation will continue to operate independently and retain its existing brand assets. We value the unique strengths and culture of Delta Automation, and we intend to allow them to maintain their operational autonomy while leveraging synergies between the two companies.

"Purchasing Delta Automation is integral to Industrial Automation Group's overall growth strategy.

"In addition to this acquisition, we are expanding our product and service portfolio to serve our clients better. As part of our growth plan, Delta Automation also will begin selling legacy products online, opening new avenues for revenue generation and market expansion.

"The acquisition will increase Industrial Automation Group's headcount from 28 to 44 and expand its facilities from 16,000 square feet to 25,600 square feet. The purchase resulted from the company's continued success and desire to grow and support more customers.

"Delta Automation's distribution, repair, and field service capabilities will be a great addition to our company. Finding new partners who understand the industry's needs and take good care of their customers feels great," Jacobsen said.

