Want to Play a Game? Insane Labz Announces New Saw Collab Ahead of the Upcoming Release of Saw X

Insane Labz® Teams Up With Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to Unleash a Line of Supplements Themed to the Iconic Saw Film Franchise.

HARRISON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Dustin Lebleu, the founder and owner of Insane Labz, is proud to announce a new collaboration with the Saw franchise. "The opportunity to work with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures was a dream come true for the entire Insane Labz team," Lebleu said.





Saw x Insane Labz

Billy puppet with Saw x Insane Labz products

"I have always had a passion for horror movies and have been a fan of Lionsgate films, even before the original Saw was released," he continued. "To collaborate with such iconic companies is an honor and allows us to bring a unique twist to the sports supplement industry."

With a shared vision, the companies embarked on a journey to merge the worlds of fitness and horror. Insane Labz, Lionsgate, and Twisted Pictures worked to create a supplement line that would embody the essence of the Saw franchise. Their aim was to develop a line that would not only enhance performance but also immerse users in the twisted world of Saw - from the eerie packaging designs that callback the franchise's iconic movie posters, to the carefully selected ingredients.

This line of supplements is set to be released on September 15.

The Saw franchise has captivated audiences for years, and this latest installment promises to be the most shocking yet. Don't forget to mark your calendars for September 29, when SAW X enters theaters nationwide.

For more information and updates on this enthralling collaboration, visit the Insane Labz website.

About Insane Labz:

Insane Labz is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge, high-performance sports and nutritional supplements. Known for their innovative formulas and commitment to pushing the boundaries of human performance, Insane Labz is the brand of choice for those who demand results.

About Lionsgate:

Lionsgate encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by an 18,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

About Twisted Pictures:

Twisted Pictures, a division of Evolution Entertainment, formed by Mark Burg and Oren Koules, is a leading horror and thriller film entertainment studio founded in 2004. Twisted Pictures has produced beloved brands that have garnered over $1 billion in global box office and $2 billion in ancillary market revenues, such as the SAW franchise, for audiences worldwide.



Contact Information

Gabe Quintela

President

info@insanelabz.com

833-246-7263

SOURCE: Insane Labz

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784711/want-to-play-a-game-insane-labz-announces-new-saw-collab-ahead-of-the-upcoming-release-of-saw-x