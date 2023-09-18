Regions Bank Offers Storm-Recovery Financial Services for Communities Impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Regions is committed to supporting communities in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina recovering from Idalia's impacts.

By Nestor Mato | September 1, 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Regions Bank announced a series of financial services to help people and businesses impacted by Hurricane Idalia. The services cover a wide range of communities1 throughout affected areas in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

"Our branches are back up and running, and our teams are ready to welcome customers, listen to their needs, and identify ways we can help," said Steve Nivet, Regions' Consumer Banking regional executive serving Florida and additional states. "While most of the communities where we operate escaped the worst of Idalia's impacts, flooding and high winds were widespread, so we're offering these services to help make the cleanup and recovery easier."

Special Bank Services:

Disaster-recovery financial services that are now in effect for a limited time in the impacted areas1 include:

Regions Mortgage Disaster Relief Purchase and Renovation loan programs

Regions fees will be waived when customers use other banks' ATMs in the impacted areas for at least seven days. (Note: Fees charged by other banks or ATM owners may still apply.)

No check-cashing fee for FEMA-issued checks when cashed in a Regions branch 2

Personal and business loan payment assistance 3

Payment deferrals for current credit card holders 3

Business loan payment deferrals of up to 90 days 3

One penalty-free CD withdrawal upon request (unless within seven days of issuance or renewal)

An interest rate discount of 0.50% on new personal unsecured loans when customers apply in a branch or by phone 4

An interest rate discount of up to 0.50% on auto loans when customers apply in-branch or by phone5

"Our teams not only work but live in communities that are affected. With the support and resources of the entire Regions Bank organization, we will do everything we can to quickly recover," said Sharon Hightower, Regions' Consumer Banking regional executive serving Georgia, South Carolina and additional states. "As large as the affected areas are, so is the outpouring of support. We hope to help ease any financial burdens due to the storm."

In addition to Regions' branch network, banking services remain available around the clock through Regions.com, the Regions Mobile App and 1-800-REGIONS.

Here for You:

In addition to the above disaster-recovery financial services, Regions Bank teams can be contacted at the following numbers for customized guidance on a range of lending products, including:

Mortgages, home equity loans and lines: 1-800-748-9498

Other consumer loans: 1-866-298-1113

Any other banking needs: 1-800-411-9393

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

1Offers are available for a limited time to individuals and businesses affected by Hurricane Idalia and remnants of the storm in the following ZIP codes; the current list of 525 ZIP codes may be expanded as additional impacts from the remnants of Idalia are experienced and further damage assessments are concluded. Offers may be subject to other exclusions and restrictions and are subject to change or termination without notice. All loans and lines, deferrals, extensions or forbearances are subject to required documentation and credit approval. Residency restrictions may apply. Special interest rates determined by applicant's credit profile may not extend to products offered by third parties, such as Avant. 2The FEMA check no-check-cashing-fee offer is available only to Regions customers; if you are not a Regions customer, you must enroll in Regions Now Banking. No checking account is required to enroll in Now Banking. Regions reserves the right to refuse to cash any check.

3May be subject to credit approval. Interest will continue to accrue during the period that the payment is skipped or deferred. For installment loans, deferring or skipping payment may extend the maturity of your loan but will not automatically extend any optional insurance. Forbearances, skipped payments and deferrals (a) may vary by customer, (b) postpone - rather than forgive - certain payment obligations and (c) may require payment in full of the postponed payments at the end of the forbearance or deferral period, in addition to any other amounts that come due, unless you make other arrangements with Regions to resolve the delinquency.

4New personal unsecured loan rate discounts may not be combined with other special offers or discounts.

5Auto loan rate discount of up to 0.50% includes 0.25% disaster relief rate discount with an additional 0.25% rate discount when you enroll in auto debit payments from an existing Regions checking account. Auto loan rate discounts cannot be combined with other special offers or discounts. | Regions and the Regions logo are registered trademarks of Regions Bank. The LifeGreen color is a trademark of Regions Bank.

