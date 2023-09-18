LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenwick launches its first ever ad campaign, with the tagline Quiet No More. The campaign welcomes in a new era for Fenwick and marks the start of its brand evolution.

From 18thSeptember 2023, Fenwick will be seen across the UK from Edinburgh to Bristol and Birmingham to London with the images designed for maximum impact. The campaign will be experienced across billboards from Old Street Roundabout and Edinburgh Picardy Place to Dalston Junction, through underground station takeovers, across the public transport network, and on the ground via guerilla activity.

The campaign is based on brand strategy developed by consultancy At Large, known for its work devising culturally relevant brand programmes for Google and Nike. The campaign creative was developed by the London-based agency MMBP Associates, known for its work in the arts, fashion, hospitality and culture spaces, and for its recent rebranding and repositioning of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

The bold creative will draw attention with its raw, energetic imagery and thought-provoking statements.

Shot by rising stars Estevez + Belloso and Ana Paganini, photographers known for their work in the art and fashion worlds, these images signal a new era. Fenwick is not staying quiet anymore - it's shouting about what it stands for. It is 'Giving Them Something To Talk About'.

Mia Fenwick, CMO Fenwick comments:

'The launch of our first ever Fenwick brand campaign is a monumental moment for us. As a traditionally discreet brand, this is our time to be Quiet No More. Our campaign reaches out to a new generation who want to engage with authentic brands, feel seen and welcomed. This is where we are spotlighting all the pioneers - young and old, every age and gender- who embody what Fenwick stands for.'

Hank Park, Creative Director at MMBP comments:

'This campaign concept embraces bold statements that upend the public perception of what Fenwick is or is supposed to represent. We will connect with younger people's desire to be properly understood, by showing that anything old can be made new again and your style journey starts when you choose to live out loud.'

Tristan McAllister, Managing Director at At Large comments:

'When we first met with Mia Fenwick to discuss the brand's ambitions, we instantly knew we needed an enhanced definition of their 'style pioneers' DNA, while evolving perceptions around what it means to be British. This evolution is the next iteration of that DNA and is a nod to the brand's ambitions for the next 140 years.'

To amplify its message, Fenwick is inviting customers to meet the new Fenwick. From September 18th, visitors will be able to visit a pop-up in their store and buy online the limited-edition campaign T-shirts proclaiming, 'Quiet No More'. Other conversation-starting bold statements include 'Unquiet Luxury' and 'Wear Something with Volume', each purchase of a T-shirt at £30 will also come with a free Quiet No More tote bag.

This is just the beginning of Fenwick's evolution, which looks to create its stores and website that are as distinct as the people who shop there. Whether physical or online, Fenwick is a destination where all customers can find their style - where they too can be Quiet No More.

Welcome to the next chapter of Fenwick. Britain's Family of style pioneers since 1882.

If you've never heard of us check out our campaign story on https://www.fenwick.co.uk/daily-muse/women/quiet-no-more/quiet-no-more

To shop the t-shirts visit https://www.fenwick.co.uk/

