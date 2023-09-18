Franklin Templeton: Blockchain and FinTech Expand With Diversity and Inclusion

By Regina Curry, Chief Diversity Officer and Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets, Franklin Templeton

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Digital assets and blockchain exemplify financial technology and services that can change the trajectory of economies while benefiting many global participants. Franklin Templeton's Chief Diversity Officer Regina Curry and Head of Digital Assets Roger Bayston believe creating workplaces with intentional collaborative, inclusive, and debiasing practices can impact innovation and business growth.

Visit Franklin Templeton Institute to read the full article where Curry and Bayston discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion in the fintech and blockchain arenas.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Franklin Templeton on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Franklin Templeton

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/franklin-templeton

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Franklin Templeton

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785117/blockchain-and-fintech-expand-with-diversity-and-inclusion