Brazil imported 7.8 GW of solar modules in the first half of 2023, with Chinese manufacturers Canadian Solar and JinkoSolar providing 2.4 GW of the total. This marked a 19% reduction in panel imports from the first six months of 2022, according to consultancy Greener. Brazilian consultancy Greener reported a 19% drop in PV module imports in the first half of the year, totaling 7.8 GW. This was lower than the 9.6 GW in the same period in 2022, but higher than the 4.8 GW imported in the first half of 2021. Canadian Solar and JinkoSolar were the top suppliers in the Brazilian market, exporting 1,291 ...

