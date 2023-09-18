Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C7M7 | ISIN: US68236X1000 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.09.23
18:25 Uhr
1,710 US-Dollar
+0,060
+3,64 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2023 | 14:06
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Oncology Institute Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

CERRITOS, California, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI) (the "Company"), one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States, today announced that it received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on September 15, 2023, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 550(a)(2) (the "Rule") for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. This follows second quarter 2023 results demonstrating continued strong year over year revenue growth, and announcements on recent technology partnerships with Ambience Healthcare and Massive Bio to drive continued efficiencies and expansion of the business.

To regain compliance with the Rule, the Company's common shares were required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days. This requirement was met on September 14, 2023.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.
Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 100+ employed clinicians and more than 800 teammates in over 65 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Contacts

Investors
Solebury Strategic Communications
investors@theoncologyinstitute.com


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.