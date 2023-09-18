Bilia AB: Bilia acquires the operations of Bilcentergruppen Sörmland AB, a dealer of Mercedes-Benz

Bilia has reached an agreement to acquire the operations of Bilcentergruppen Sörmland AB. The operation is conducted in a strategically located facility in Nyköping. Bilcentergruppen Sörmland is a modern full-service facility for Mercedes-Benz passenger and transport vehicles with associated sales of used cars and service operations. The deal is expected to take place November 1st, 2023.

During the business year 2022, Bilcentergruppen Sörmland's turnover amounted to approx. SEK 100M. The number of employees were 24 at the end of 2022. The owner intends to continue as property owners with Bilia as a tenant but will not continue in the business going forward.

Per Avander, Bilia's CEO, comments:

"It is very positive for Bilia to acquire another business in a geographically good area where we will offer customers high-quality service. Furthermore, we see great potential to develop the existing offer even more."

Ulrika Munro-Jack, CEO Bilcentergruppen Sörmland AB, comments:

"I am very proud that Bilia, one of the most professional players in our industry, has decided to acquire the business. It is reassuring to be able to hand over the business and its employees to a company with so much focus on staff and customer satisfaction".

Gothenburg, September 18, 2023

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Bilia is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.

Bilia's Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia's Car Business comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Mini, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Land Rover, XPENG, Renault, Dacia and Alpine as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Nissan and Renault and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia's Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.