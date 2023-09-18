L'ORÉAL: L'ORÉAL GROUPE JOINS ORIENT EXPRESS AS OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF THE FRENCH CHALLENGER FOR THE 37TH AMERICA'S CUP AND THE YOUTH AND WOMEN'S AMERICA'S CUP TEAMS

NEWS

L'ORÉAL GROUPE JOINS ORIENT EXPRESS AS OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF THE FRENCH CHALLENGER FOR THE 37TH AMERICA'S CUP

AND THE YOUTH AND WOMEN'S AMERICA'S CUP TEAMS

French Challengerscores first victory in preliminary regatta off Barcelona

Clichy, 18th September 2023 - L'Oréal Groupetoday announces its official sponsorship of Orient Express Racing Team, the French Challenger for the 37th America's Cup sailing competition. L'Oréal Groupe and Orient Express also join forces as named sponsors of the French Women and Youth America's Cup teams, in the first-ever America's Cup to include an all-female racing category.

Sailing is an enduring testament to the spirit of competition, the importance of teamwork and the ability to harness the incredible natural power of the sea and wind. Since 1851, the America's Cup has been a display of human and technological ability, in a contest of speed, agility and endurance. The 2024 America's Cup is a showcase for both elite athletes and up-and-coming sailing talent all vying for the oldest trophy in sporting history.

The Challenger, Youth and Women's teams will each compete in their own racing category, equipped with the latest sailing technology and innovation. Particular emphasis will be placed on the Youth and Women's America's Cup teams who will carry the name, Orient Express - L'Oréal Racing Team. Both teams will race the AC40, the world's newest and most exciting sailing yacht. The Challenger will race the AC75, which debuted in the 36th America's Cup in 2021 - the most-watched in the sport's history, with a global audience of 941 million viewers1.

"We are thrilled to be part of the America's Cup adventure during this historic moment whichsees female athletes competing in their own Women's America's Cup for the first time, bringing fresh energy and determinationto the sport,"said Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer, L'Oréal Groupe. "Proud of our French heritage, we are delighted to partner with Orient Express in support of the entire French team competing in the America's Cup, reinforcing our shared values of diversity, innovation and teamwork combining seamlessly in the pursuit of excellence."

"As an avid sailor, I am enthusiastic about L'OréalGroupe's sponsorshipof the French America's Cup team. In doing so, we share a love for maritime sports with new audiences and place the magnificence of thesea into sharper focus," said Christophe Babule, Chief Financial Officer, L'Oréal Groupe. "The America's Cup is as much a prestigious sailing contest as it is a powerful reminder of our responsibility to protect the planet and our oceans, and the need to preserve its beauty for future generations."

"We are very pleased to see L'Oréal Groupe joining our Orient Express team to take up this challenge. Beyond passions for sports and sailing, we share common values of excellence and innovation. Our respective commitments to diversity, equity, inclusion and sustainability are a perfect match that will blend into an iconic collaboration andare a great opportunity to showcase the best of what teams rooted in French culture can offer the America's Cup races," said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO, Accor.

"Like Orient Express, L'Oréal is an iconic French brand that embodies our country's expertise and excellence around the world. Our three teams - Challenger, Youth and Women - share this ambition," said Stephan Kandler, CEO, Orient Express Racing Team. "We are very proud to have L'Oréal Groupe as an official partner of the Orient Express Racing Team. Together, we willco-author one of the finest chapters in French sport."

Leading up to the main America's Cup, Women's America's Cup and Youth America's Cup events in autumn 2024, six Challengers will race in preliminary regattas. The French team scored an impressive win during the opening race of the first pre-regatta, which took place from 14-17 September in Vilanova i la Geltrú near Barcelona. The next regatta will take place 30 November to 2 December 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

About L'Oréal

For over 110 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 36 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With 87400 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2022 theGroup generated sales amounting to 38.26 billion euros. With 20 research centers across 11 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4000 scientists and 5500 tech and digital professionals, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

