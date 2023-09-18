Anzeige
Montag, 18.09.2023
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Sep-2023 / 17:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
Transaction in own securities 
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 21 July 2023 (the 
"Programme"). 
 
Date of Purchase                   18/09/2023 
Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each       18,134 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence) 590.0000 
Highest price paid per share (pence)         590.00 
Lowest price paid per share (pence)          590.00

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 2,744,586 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 38,337,753. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

18 September 2023

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES:

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchases: 18 September 2023

Investment firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate information 

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 
590.0000               18,134

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
5000       590.00          11:51:33      00067025243TRLO0       LSE 
47        590.00          14:30:56      00067029010TRLO0       LSE 
153       590.00          15:07:50      00067030570TRLO0       LSE 
171       590.00          15:07:50      00067030571TRLO0       LSE 
234       590.00          15:21:03      00067030934TRLO0       LSE 
90        590.00          15:21:03      00067030935TRLO0       LSE 
233       590.00          15:21:03      00067030936TRLO0       LSE 
37        590.00          15:21:03      00067030937TRLO0       LSE 
227       590.00          15:37:06      00067031450TRLO0       LSE 
535       590.00          15:37:06      00067031451TRLO0       LSE 
214       590.00          15:37:24      00067031461TRLO0       LSE 
786       590.00          15:37:24      00067031462TRLO0       LSE 
103       590.00          15:43:11      00067031568TRLO0       LSE 
101       590.00          16:24:28      00067033366TRLO0       LSE 
8        590.00          16:24:28      00067033367TRLO0       LSE 
5000       590.00          16:26:17      00067033432TRLO0       LSE 
2794       590.00          16:27:30      00067033455TRLO0       LSE 
2198       590.00          16:27:43      00067033461TRLO0       LSE 
203       590.00          16:27:43      00067033462TRLO0       LSE

------End-----

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  272208 
EQS News ID:  1728813 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1728813&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2023 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
