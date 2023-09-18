DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 18-Sep-2023 / 17:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own securities The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 21 July 2023 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 18/09/2023 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 18,134 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence) 590.0000 Highest price paid per share (pence) 590.00 Lowest price paid per share (pence) 590.00

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 2,744,586 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 38,337,753. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

18 September 2023

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES:

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchases: 18 September 2023

Investment firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate information

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 590.0000 18,134

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 5000 590.00 11:51:33 00067025243TRLO0 LSE 47 590.00 14:30:56 00067029010TRLO0 LSE 153 590.00 15:07:50 00067030570TRLO0 LSE 171 590.00 15:07:50 00067030571TRLO0 LSE 234 590.00 15:21:03 00067030934TRLO0 LSE 90 590.00 15:21:03 00067030935TRLO0 LSE 233 590.00 15:21:03 00067030936TRLO0 LSE 37 590.00 15:21:03 00067030937TRLO0 LSE 227 590.00 15:37:06 00067031450TRLO0 LSE 535 590.00 15:37:06 00067031451TRLO0 LSE 214 590.00 15:37:24 00067031461TRLO0 LSE 786 590.00 15:37:24 00067031462TRLO0 LSE 103 590.00 15:43:11 00067031568TRLO0 LSE 101 590.00 16:24:28 00067033366TRLO0 LSE 8 590.00 16:24:28 00067033367TRLO0 LSE 5000 590.00 16:26:17 00067033432TRLO0 LSE 2794 590.00 16:27:30 00067033455TRLO0 LSE 2198 590.00 16:27:43 00067033461TRLO0 LSE 203 590.00 16:27:43 00067033462TRLO0 LSE

