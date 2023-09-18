Dunlop Sports Americas: Ryan Fox Storms to Victory at BMW PGA Championship

Fox became the first man from New Zealand to win the BMW PGA Championship.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Overcoming a three-shot deficit and triple bogey early in his round, it was Ryan Fox who edged out the deep field in Wentworth for his first Rolex Series win at the DP World Tour's flagship BMW PGA Championship. Fox plays a full bag of Srixon/Cleveland Golf clubs and the Z-STAR XV golf ball.

Fox came into Wentworth in good form, coming off a T-3 finish at last week's Horizon Irish Open and continued his strong play carding all four rounds in the 60s. A final round 5-under 67, which included six birdies on his back nine, sealed the win by one stroke finishing at 18-under and earning his fourth win on the DP World Tour. He spoke about his past struggles at this tournament and finally being able to break through.

"I've always struggled a little bit around here and struggled to make cuts, so to have a back nine like that, especially after how I started, is amazing," Fox said. "It's pretty special to be standing here in front of everyone and to make a birdie on the last to win is what you dream of when you're growing up."

After sticking his approach shot to six feet on the 18th hole to avoid a playoff, Fox would go on to make the birdie putt and become the first New Zealander to win this event. Fox ranked first in Strokes Gained total (+3.90) and Stroke Average (+67.50) for the week utilizing his Srixon ZX5 Mk II Driver, a combination set of ZX5 Mk II/ZX7 Mk II Irons, and Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Wedges.

This is the second year in a row that a Srixon/Cleveland Golf tour staff player has won this event, with Shane Lowry winning in 2022.

Here is a full look at the clubs Ryan Fox used to claim the BMW PGA Championship:

Srixon ZX5 Mk II 9.5° Driver

Srixon ZX Mk II Fairway Wood (3)

Srixon ZX5 Mk II Irons (3i-5i)

Srixon ZX7 Mk II Irons (6i-PW)

Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore (50° MID, 56° MID, 60° MID)

Srixon Z-STAR XV golf ball

To learn more about the Srixon ZX Mk II Irons and the other gear Fox used, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

