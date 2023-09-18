Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 519000 | ISIN: DE0005190003 | Ticker-Symbol: BMW
Xetra
18.09.23
17:35 Uhr
96,78 Euro
-0,73
-0,75 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BMW AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BMW AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,6596,8719:51
96,6296,8319:51
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2023 | 19:02
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dunlop Sports Americas: Ryan Fox Storms to Victory at BMW PGA Championship

Fox became the first man from New Zealand to win the BMW PGA Championship.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Overcoming a three-shot deficit and triple bogey early in his round, it was Ryan Fox who edged out the deep field in Wentworth for his first Rolex Series win at the DP World Tour's flagship BMW PGA Championship. Fox plays a full bag of Srixon/Cleveland Golf clubs and the Z-STAR XV golf ball.

Fox came into Wentworth in good form, coming off a T-3 finish at last week's Horizon Irish Open and continued his strong play carding all four rounds in the 60s. A final round 5-under 67, which included six birdies on his back nine, sealed the win by one stroke finishing at 18-under and earning his fourth win on the DP World Tour. He spoke about his past struggles at this tournament and finally being able to break through.

"I've always struggled a little bit around here and struggled to make cuts, so to have a back nine like that, especially after how I started, is amazing," Fox said. "It's pretty special to be standing here in front of everyone and to make a birdie on the last to win is what you dream of when you're growing up."

After sticking his approach shot to six feet on the 18th hole to avoid a playoff, Fox would go on to make the birdie putt and become the first New Zealander to win this event. Fox ranked first in Strokes Gained total (+3.90) and Stroke Average (+67.50) for the week utilizing his Srixon ZX5 Mk II Driver, a combination set of ZX5 Mk II/ZX7 Mk II Irons, and Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Wedges.

This is the second year in a row that a Srixon/Cleveland Golf tour staff player has won this event, with Shane Lowry winning in 2022.

Here is a full look at the clubs Ryan Fox used to claim the BMW PGA Championship:

  • Srixon ZX5 Mk II 9.5° Driver
  • Srixon ZX Mk II Fairway Wood (3)
  • Srixon ZX5 Mk II Irons (3i-5i)
  • Srixon ZX7 Mk II Irons (6i-PW)
  • Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore (50° MID, 56° MID, 60° MID)
  • Srixon Z-STAR XV golf ball

To learn more about the Srixon ZX Mk II Irons and the other gear Fox used, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta
Marketing Communications Director
noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Srixon

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785163/ryan-fox-storms-to-victory-at-bmw-pga-championship

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.