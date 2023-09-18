Anzeige
Montag, 18.09.2023

WKN: 853081 | ISIN: US0010551028 | Ticker-Symbol: AFL
Tradegate
18.09.23
17:53 Uhr
71,80 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AFLAC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFLAC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,8071,9019:52
71,8071,9019:19
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2023 | 19:14
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aflac Incorporated: Visit From Ex-NFL Star Calvin Johnson Helps 2 Children and Their Families Live With Cancer

Originally published on USA Today

By Stephen Borelli; USA TODAY

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / When Colton Hall spoke to his dad on the phone, he sensed what he told him was a really big deal.

"Buddy, that's Megatron!" Travis Hall said when he heard his son was meeting Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

Colton was among 15 children Johnson met at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Atlanta on Sept. 1. From the moment he arrived, he was stopped in the halls by kids, their parents, doctors and nurses.

Click here to continue reading the full article.

Learn more about Aflac's ongoing commitment to Childhood Cancer.

Colton Hall, 9, who was diagnosed with leukemia, gets a visit from former NFL star Calvin Johnson at Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Atlanta Sept. 1. Courtesy The Hall Family.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785165/visit-from-ex-nfl-star-calvin-johnson-helps-2-children-and-their-families-live-with-cancer

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
