Aflac Incorporated: Visit From Ex-NFL Star Calvin Johnson Helps 2 Children and Their Families Live With Cancer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / When Colton Hall spoke to his dad on the phone, he sensed what he told him was a really big deal.

"Buddy, that's Megatron!" Travis Hall said when he heard his son was meeting Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

Colton was among 15 children Johnson met at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Atlanta on Sept. 1. From the moment he arrived, he was stopped in the halls by kids, their parents, doctors and nurses.

Colton Hall, 9, who was diagnosed with leukemia, gets a visit from former NFL star Calvin Johnson at Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Atlanta Sept. 1. Courtesy The Hall Family.

