Alkermes Commemorates World Suicide Prevention Day

On World Suicide Prevention Day, we remember all those affected by suicide. In 2020, the United States had 1 death by suicide every 11 minutes. But help is available.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, dial 988 to find help and support.





