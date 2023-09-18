Anzeige
Montag, 18.09.2023
WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Stuttgart
18.09.23
13:29 Uhr
27,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2023 | 19:26
101 Leser
Alkermes Commemorates World Suicide Prevention Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Alkermes

On World Suicide Prevention Day, we remember all those affected by suicide. In 2020, the United States had 1 death by suicide every 11 minutes. But help is available.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, dial 988 to find help and support.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785174/alkermes-commemorates-world-suicide-prevention-day

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
