New Hope Network Unveils 10 Trends in CPG as Natural Products Expo East Trade Show Kicks Off in Philadelphia?

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Informa Markets' Natural Products Expo East , is set to return to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, September 20-23, bringing together retailers and brands to connect on the innovative CPG products coming soon to stores around the country. The industry experts at New Hope Network, producer of the show, will be watching 10 trends this year across food and beverage, beauty, supplements and nutrition, and more.?

The trends are discussed in detail on NewHope.com including a three-part series of articles from New Hope's editorial team. Attendees of the show can get an overview of trends at the Keynote: Vision 2030 - Insights from Today's State of Natural You Can Use to Grow for Good session Friday morning, as well as guided show floor tours Thursday through Saturday. Hot products will be highlighted at education sessions and throughout the show floor and attendees can look for NEXTY Award finalists and hear who won the coveted industry awards live on Thursday at 2 pm ET during New Hope Network's Linkedin Live Midday Mashup, recorded from the Live Studio on the show floor. ?

"CPG is experiencing a cultural shift across categories, as today's consumers realize they can be stewards of health, joy and justice by supporting conscious brands. Our trend forecasting shows this sea change begins right here at our Natural Products Expos with so many courageous and inventive entrepreneurs focused on growing for good," said Jessica Rubino, Vice President, Content at Informa Markets' New Hope Network. "We are seeing this throughout the show floor and in our amazing group of NEXTY Award finalists and winners at this year's event."?

Read on to learn more about trends to watch for at this year's Natural Products Expo East show, which will feature more than 900 brands showcasing the hottest new products:? ?

Imbibe Vibe: Elevated non-alcoholic beverages wow palates, while supporting wellness.? ?

Elevated non-alcoholic beverages wow palates, while supporting wellness.? ? Heritage-Rooted Foods: A uthentic brands showcase time-honored techniques, ingredients and recipes from their founders' heritage. - ?

uthentic brands showcase time-honored techniques, ingredients and recipes from their founders' heritage. - ? Craft Vegan: Next-wave plant-based products thrill with taste, texture and spot-on branding.? ?

Next-wave plant-based products thrill with taste, texture and spot-on branding.? ? The Big Slowdown: Brands take a breath and strategize for long-term, sustainable growth.? ?

Brands take a breath and strategize for long-term, sustainable growth.? ? Spotlight on Women's Health: Female-focused products take center stage, focusing on menopause, fertility and more.? ?

Female-focused products take center stage, focusing on menopause, fertility and more.? ? Restoring Human eaty : Industry strives to balance high-tech advancements with people-first innovations.? ?

Industry strives to balance high-tech advancements with people-first innovations.? ? Skinimalism: Personal care and home products get simplified, streamlined and more sustainable.? ?

Personal care and home products get simplified, streamlined and more sustainable.? ? Fiber benefits beyond the gut: This key nutrient gets a marketing makeover, now positioned for whole-body health.? ?

This key nutrient gets a marketing makeover, now positioned for whole-body health.? ? Regeneratively Nutritious: Brands promote the human-health perks of planet-forward regenerative agriculture.? ?

Brands promote the human-health perks of planet-forward regenerative agriculture.? ? Ousting Plastic, the Packaging Pariah: Industry pioneers develop solutions to the longstanding CPG plastic problem.? ?

The Fall issue of New Hope's Natural Foods Merchandiser publication serves as the definitive guide to the trends the New Hope Network team expects to see at the tradeshow and those that will develop into the future as brands, retailers and consumers support solutions that benefit people and the planet. Look for these 10 New Hope editors' trends, plus 14 retailer trend predictions, 10 key innovation areas, 10 consumer priorities for the future, 30 hot products at Natural Products Expo East and much more.?

?

The insights were identified through the New Hope Network Trend Framework, reflecting both the qualitative and quantitative work of the New Hope data and content teams. Check out the Trends & Innovation Report from NEXT and Nutrition Business Journal, which explores more than 35 trends to provide predictive insights in the natural products industry.?

