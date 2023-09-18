Anzeige
Montag, 18.09.2023
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
18.09.2023
Glassdoor Names Deltek a Top Tech Company for Culture & Values

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it has been recognized as one of the top three tech companies for culture and values by Glassdoor, the global leader for insights about jobs and companies. This prestigious distinction, based directly on anonymous Glassdoor feedback from current and former employees, reflects Deltek's dedication to fostering a collaborative and inclusive workplace where employees will thrive.

Deltek - Know more. Do more. (PRNewsfoto/Deltek)

Companies included on the list were highlighted by employees for building exemplary workplace cultures and company values, the most important factors in employee satisfaction, according to Glassdoor.

"We decided to compile this list after running a poll to the Glassdoor community that revealed that 85% of professionals have experienced a toxic workplace culture. This list is intended to help job seekers and employees find companies that align with their values and are doing company culture right," Daniel Zhao, Glassdoor lead economist, noted in a statement to TechRepublic. In a company blog post, Zhao elaborated that inclusive, flexible work environments, opportunities for growth, and mentorship are all key indicators of companies prioritizing culture in way that makes employees take notice.

The 10 Highest-Rated Tech Companies for Culture and Values list was based on more than 5,000 anonymous survey responses, making it a true testament of employee experiences and sentiments. Deltek's consistent recognition as a top workplace reflects the company's continuous efforts to prioritize employee satisfaction and create an environment where respect, innovation, and collaboration are always top of mind.

"It's important to us that all employees feel included, appreciated, and are given opportunities to pursue professional interests and build their careers at Deltek," said Ed Hutner, Deltek's SVP of Human Resources. "We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Glassdoor and committed to building upon this achievement, which is a result of the dedication and commitment of our entire team. We know that our employees are the backbone of Deltek's exceptional workplace culture, and that they're the reason we're able to achieve long-term success and deliver exceptional solutions to our customers."

The full rankings and methodology can be found on Glassdoor.

Learn more about Deltek's award-winning culture.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

Deltek Contact:
Deltek Media Relations Team
press@Deltek.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/glassdoor-names-deltek-a-top-tech-company-for-culture--values-301930916.html

