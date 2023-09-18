Boost 1 Marketing: Inertia Resources Continues to Dominate Growth in US Energy Broker Market, Expanding With New Programs, Green Solutions

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Inertia Resources, the fastest-growing and largest minority-owned energy consulting firm in the country, continues to expand its footprint in US energy markets while helping companies reduce their carbon footprint with new programs and renewable energy solutions.









Launched in April 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts, Inertia Resources was formed as a licensed premium broker of electric power and natural gas. Since its inception, the company has grown faster than any US broker, successfully registering over 4,000 clients with over 20,000 meter locations. Today, Inertia Resources has evolved into a nationally recognized energy broker, leading the way in commercial energy broker services, commodity supply management services, cutting-edge billing technology, renewable energy solutions, and EV charging technology, with 55 brokers across the country and clients in 22 states.

Inertia Resources is one of the only premium brokers of electricity in the country for some of the largest energy companies in the world. Last year alone, Inertia saved companies over $100M in energy costs.

'We've had tremendous growth and success helping businesses across the country realize significant energy cost savings over the past five years," said Demorian Linton, Principal Owner of Inertia Resources. "Companies gravitate towards us because we can provide some of the lowest rates in the market, but we also educate our customers about market trends, trajectories, and strategies for safeguarding their interests, along with providing solutions to fully take advantage of the environmental and economic benefits of renewable energy. "

Inertia Resources has been building a diverse range of eco-friendly electricity solutions for businesses that harness energy from existing renewable sources, such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, and geothermal power. The company has been encouraging corporate clients to "Fully Go Green" to recognize the benefits of renewable energy, including cheaper energy bills, lower carbon emissions, positive ESG outcomes, and diversification of the energy supply, while reducing their carbon footprint and dependence on imported fuels. Cambridge Trust bank, a 128-year-old financial institution, went 100% Green with Inertia's renewable solutions and is now reporting bottom-line advantages and simultaneously creating more green energy across the country.

Inertia Resources is also launching a new "Inertia Plus+" program created to help clients reach their sustainability goals by vetting vendors and matching companies with the right partner for solar development, sustainability, EV Charging, and battery storage options.

Inertia Resources, with its forward-thinking approach, is not only propelling businesses toward a greener, more sustainable future, it is changing the dynamic for the industry with a unique business model that maintains a physical presence everywhere they do business with onsite agents who sit down and meet with each client they represent at any time. Those initiatives, along with over 50 combined years of energy sector and deregulation experience, have Inertia Resources well poised for continued growth among the nation's top-performing energy brokers.

