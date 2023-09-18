Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10:30 A.M. PT / 1:30 P.M. ET

LaFox, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2023) - Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for the green energy, power management, custom display, and healthcare markets, announced today that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational XVI being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. PT / 1:30 P.M. ET. Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and CEO of Richardson Electronics, Ltd., will provide a formal presentation on the Company's FY23 performance and discuss upcoming opportunities within its Green Energy Solutions business unit as well as answering questions from investors. The presentation will be streamed live at https://me23.sequireevents.com/.

Management will also host 1x1 meetings at the conference on October 3 and October 4. Interested investors can contact LD Micro to schedule meetings with Richardon Electronics.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.http://www.ldmicro.com

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All of our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain "forward-looking" statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts represent "forward-looking" statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on July 31, 2023, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the "forward-looking" statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Details Contact:

Wendy Diddell

Chief Operating Officer

Phone: (630) 208-2323

40W267 Keslinger Road

PO BOX 393

LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA

(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550

