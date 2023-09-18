Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced a long-term lease placement for one Airbus A330-200 aircraft with HiSky. Scheduled to deliver to the European carrier in 2023, this A330-200 aircraft joins one A319-100, four A320-200s and two A321-200neo LR aircraft currently on lease to HiSky from ALC.

"We are pleased to continue our support of HiSky Europe with the lease of this first widebody aircraft to the airline," said David Beker, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Head of Aircraft Sales Trading at Air Lease Corporation. "After two and a half years of steady and successful growth with their all-ALC narrowbody fleet, HiSky came to us ready to launch widebody operations and ALC is delighted to provide high-quality aircraft that will enable the carrier to realize their commercial objectives."

"Over the past two years, we've experienced consistent growth that has brought us to this pivotal moment-the moment when we are prepared to acquire our first widebody aircraft. We've now become the fourth-largest air carrier at Romania's primary airport and the largest operator of Airbus aircraft registered in Romania. Our partnership with ALC has undeniably proven to be a successful one. The aircraft they have provided us have been instrumental in helping HiSky achieve record-breaking passenger levels during this summer season. Having accomplished all the goals we set for ourselves over the years, we're profoundly grateful for the trust and support of our partners as we embark on this exciting new venture," said Iulian Scorpan, CEO of HiSky.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California, that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation's website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About HiSky

HiSky is an EASA certified airline that operates in Romania and Moldova from three operational bases: Bucharest, Cluj and Chisinau. HiSky combines charter and scheduled flights and, expects to celebrate, this month, the two million passengers milestone, transported since the inception of operations in March 2021. With a team of enthusiastic and seasoned professionals with hundreds of years of experience in aviation, HiSky currently has a fleet of four Airbus A320s with 180 seats, an Airbus A319 with 144 seats, and two brand new A321neo, with 220 seats each. For any other information about HiSky, please visit www.hisky.aero.

