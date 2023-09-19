The Green Show Debuts Sustainable Fashion During New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / The Green Show, an annual event aimed at advancing sustainable fashion, made its debut at New York Fashion Week. Held at the BondSt Hudson Yards, the creators and producers of the event, La Faye & Powell, delivered an inaugural event that promoted the galvanizing power of fashion as a force for positive change.

The Green Show Panelists Roman Bolli (Moderator), Erin Dana Lichy, Khary Simon, Selena Hill, and Morgan Kelly

The Spring/Summer 2024 collection by Dur Doux, was a runway experience that showcased the synergy between sustainability and style. The "Sous Marine" collection by Dur Doux looked to fully immerse the audience in the depths of its oceanic theme, allowing art and sustainable fashion to form a singular offering.

The clothing told the story of underwater life through shapes, textures, and colors. Flowing kaftans appeared as ocean waves, ruffled bandeaus took on the role of playful sea creatures, and floor-length shirts adorned with coral-inspired patterns helped to transport attendees deep into Dur Doux's underwater fantasy.

By crafting garments from eco-friendly Italian knits, recycled materials, and OEKO-TEX certified fabrics, the fashion house was able to demonstrate a tangible commitment to sustainability in real-time. The debut of one and two-piece swimwear and beachwear designs gave attendees sustainable fashion choices for the upcoming summer season. Runway looks were styled by Christine Manthey, enriched by Tejahn Burnett's shoe designs, and ornamented by Sophie Blake's exclusive jewelry collection.

The Green Show was conceived not just as a fashion event, but as a vehicle to promote and reinforce the vision of a more sustainable future. Considering the fashion industry's environmental impact, The Green Show found it a necessity to collaborate with eco-conscious brands to seek out innovative solutions.

Away from the runway, The Green Show hosted a panel discussion, led by Roman Bolli of South Pole, which brought together a diverse group of sustainability experts. TV personality and interior designer Erin Dana Lichy, Executive Director of GLAM4GOOD Morgan Kelly, award-winning journalist and editor for Black Enterprise Selena Hill, and VP Creative Director at Hearst Khary Simon all provided industry insights on driving sustainability through eco-friendly manufacturing, ethical sourcing, and circular fashion initiatives. Topics included, but were not limited to, sustainable lifestyle changes, corporate solutions, ethical production practices, and the role of fashion in mitigating climate change.

The event concluded with an after-party featuring sushi by BondSt and cocktails from Xplorer Spirits, Tanduay Rum, and Smoke Lab Vodka, set against the backdrop of the Hudson River. The commitment to sustainability also extended to sponsors and partners. ELEMED provided eleBoost Vitamin B12 shots during the event, promoting wellness and eco-conscious living. The gift bags included eco-friendly products such as GOODAL Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, Garnier Micellar Water, Physicians Formula, and assorted fragrances from Banana Republic.

"Fashion touches every aspect of our lives. The Green Show exemplifies the power of the fashion industry to influence business and lifestyle choices, including the power to choose electrified transportation over fossil fuels. Fuel cell-electric cars, trucks and buses, powered by hydrogen, are a social win as they produce only water at the tailpipe, with a virtually seamless fit to the supply chain; what is more sustainable than that?! The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership and its title sponsors, Iwatani Corporation, Air Liquide, Hyundai and Anglo American say, "Brava!" to La Faye & Powell for an amazing display of talent and spreading the word!" affirms David Park, Industry Affairs Director, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership.

The Green Show's inaugural event marked the beginning of its mission to transform the fashion industry through championing sustainability, ethical practices, and eco-conscious living. With upcoming events scheduled in Dubai, Paris, London, and Milan, The Green Show is ready to magnify the global sustainability movement. By leveraging the power of fashion and New York Fashion Week, The Green Show seeks to redefine the industry's norms and make sustainability not just a choice but a way of life.

About The Green Show

The Green Show is a sustainability event series, created by La Faye & Powell, focused on showcasing and promoting eco-conscious fashion. The Green Show aims to make a significant impact on the fashion industry and beyond, incorporating panel discussions during events to provide innovative solutions for a sustainable future. Launched in the United States during New York Fashion Week, future global collaborations are scheduled in Dubai, Paris, London, and Milan. The Green Show has collaborated with a number of eco-friendly businesses ranging from Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership to health & wellness brands, transportation & automotive companies, to the beauty industry. The Green Show is committed to a future where the environmental, social, and economic impacts of human activities around the globe are negligible, and building sustainable communities and economies are the norm.

For more information about The Green Show and its vision for a sustainable future, please visit www.thegreenshowatfashionweek.com or contact:

