Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 796461 | ISIN: AU000000SPL0 | Ticker-Symbol: PQ6
Tradegate
18.09.23
19:48 Uhr
0,091 Euro
-0,004
-3,70 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0960,10007:32
0,0940,10107:31
PR Newswire
19.09.2023 | 07:06
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Starpharma: Nasal Spray VIRALEZE For Respiratory and Cold Viruses, Including New Strains

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, in order to maximise defences against respiratory viruses, VIRALEZE nasal spray is available to provide a protective barrier against a broad spectrum of respiratory viruses. VIRALEZE has shown the ability to trap and block a wide range and multiple strains of respiratory and cold viruses.

Key Features of VIRALEZE Barrier Nasal Spray:

  1. Barrier Formulation: VIRALEZE is specifically designed to target the nose where respiratory viruses first attach and multiply. It provides a protective physical barrier in the nose that is intended to trap and block respiratory and cold viruses before an infection develops, helping to reduce exposure to virus.
  2. Broad-Spectrum: VIRALEZE traps and blocks a wide range of respiratory viruses, including common cold and flu viruses. Its physical mechanism of action means it traps and blocks a broad spectrum of respiratory and cold viruses, including emerging viruses and strains.
  3. Scientifically Proven: Rigorous laboratory studies have demonstrated the ability of VIRALEZE to trap and block respiratory and cold viruses, and to reduce the incidence and severity of respiratory virus infection in stringent models.
  4. User-Friendly Application: VIRALEZE is easy to use and store at room temperature, making it easy to incorporate into daily routines. With a simple application, individuals can take proactive steps to safeguard their respiratory health.
  5. Useful in a variety of settings: The use of VIRALEZE fits seamlessly into various lifestyles, including work, travel and commuting, and leisure activities, such as attending sports and music events. Its non-invasive application ensures that VIRALEZE does not impact daily life.

VIRALEZE, developed by Starpharma, is available for purchase online at www.viraleze.co / www.viraleze.co.uk and through certain retail partners. For further information, visit the official websites.

Starpharma is also currently completing a post-market study of VIRALEZE at St Peter's Hospital, UK, where its ability to reduce viral load in COVID-19-positive patients is being evaluated. For more information, see https://www.ashfordstpeters.nhs.uk/viraleze-nasal-spray-trial.

Stephen Winchester, Consultant Virologist at St Peter's Hospital, said: "The VIRALEZE trial is being conducted at a time where there are increasing levels and new variants of COVID-19 emerging in the community, as well as other respiratory and cold viruses increasing as we enter the winter months. The VIRALEZE trial will assist in understanding the product's role in shortening illness duration and limiting spread of the virus."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nasal-spray-viraleze-for-respiratory-and-cold-viruses-including-new-strains-301931356.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.