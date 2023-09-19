Starpharma: Nasal Spray VIRALEZE For Respiratory and Cold Viruses, Including New Strains

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, in order to maximise defences against respiratory viruses, VIRALEZE nasal spray is available to provide a protective barrier against a broad spectrum of respiratory viruses. VIRALEZE has shown the ability to trap and block a wide range and multiple strains of respiratory and cold viruses.

Key Features of VIRALEZE Barrier Nasal Spray:

Barrier Formulation: VIRALEZE is specifically designed to target the nose where respiratory viruses first attach and multiply. It provides a protective physical barrier in the nose that is intended to trap and block respiratory and cold viruses before an infection develops, helping to reduce exposure to virus. Broad-Spectrum: VIRALEZE traps and blocks a wide range of respiratory viruses, including common cold and flu viruses. Its physical mechanism of action means it traps and blocks a broad spectrum of respiratory and cold viruses, including emerging viruses and strains. Scientifically Proven: Rigorous laboratory studies have demonstrated the ability of VIRALEZE to trap and block respiratory and cold viruses, and to reduce the incidence and severity of respiratory virus infection in stringent models. User-Friendly Application: VIRALEZE is easy to use and store at room temperature, making it easy to incorporate into daily routines. With a simple application, individuals can take proactive steps to safeguard their respiratory health. Useful in a variety of settings: The use of VIRALEZE fits seamlessly into various lifestyles, including work, travel and commuting, and leisure activities, such as attending sports and music events. Its non-invasive application ensures that VIRALEZE does not impact daily life.

VIRALEZE, developed by Starpharma, is available for purchase online at www.viraleze.co / www.viraleze.co.uk and through certain retail partners. For further information, visit the official websites.

Starpharma is also currently completing a post-market study of VIRALEZE at St Peter's Hospital, UK, where its ability to reduce viral load in COVID-19-positive patients is being evaluated. For more information, see https://www.ashfordstpeters.nhs.uk/viraleze-nasal-spray-trial.

Stephen Winchester, Consultant Virologist at St Peter's Hospital, said: "The VIRALEZE trial is being conducted at a time where there are increasing levels and new variants of COVID-19 emerging in the community, as well as other respiratory and cold viruses increasing as we enter the winter months. The VIRALEZE trial will assist in understanding the product's role in shortening illness duration and limiting spread of the virus."

