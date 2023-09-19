Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.09.2023
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
WKN: 931633 | ISIN: SE0000725624 | Ticker-Symbol: KM8
Berlin
19.09.23
08:08 Uhr
0,410 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JLT MOBILE COMPUTERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JLT MOBILE COMPUTERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.09.2023 | 08:10
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JLT Mobile Computers AB streamlines and enhances focus on growth by centralizing its management

Växjö, Sweden, September 19, 2023 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments, today announced that it has reorganized parts of its management during the year to increase efficiency and create a stronger focus on growth.

To achieve more effective control and better utilization of the company's existing resources, several changes have been made. The following functions have been centralized under new leadership with global responsibility:

  • Marketing and business development are now led by Christian Meincke, CMO/CBDO. Christian had previously been working on strategic marketing issues for JLT on a consulting basis in 2023.
  • Product development of hardware and software is consolidated under the joint leadership of Andreas Nivard, who assumes the role of CPO. Andreas retains his previous position as general manager of JLT Software Solutions, the wholly-owned subsidiary responsible for JLT's software initiatives since 2021.
  • Operations, including production and aftermarket services, now under global responsibility, are led by Hannes Beckerin, Director of Global Operations. Hannes has held various positions at JLT since 2015.

Former CFO, George Oguz, left JLT at the end of August. The newly recruited Finance Manager, Rebecka Johansson, jointly oversees the group's finance function with the CEO.

These changes have been implemented without increasing the company's ongoing costs.

With leading products in the market, stable finances, and now a more efficient management structure, JLT is well positioned for the current market landscape and its future recovery.

Enquiries JLT Mobile Computers Group
Per Holmberg, CEO
Tel.: +46 70 361 3934
per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)
www.jltmobile.com (https://jltmobile.com/sv/?utm_campaign=press_release_se__pd&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=Paid)


Press Contact

Certified Adviser
PRismaPR Eminova Fondkommission AB
Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10
Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 adviser@eminova.se (mailto:Adviser@eminova.se)
monika@prismapr.com (mailto:monika@prismapr.com)
www.prismapr.com (http://www.prismapr.com) 		www.eminova.se (https://www.eminova.se)

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for global and local port operators, in particular container terminals. Almost 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support, and solutions. Operators depend on JLT computing devices in all their container handling equipment.

Attachment

  • JLT increases efficiency and focus on growth_en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1233585f-2eea-42ba-80df-b0ad9ca7f359)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
