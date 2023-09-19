DJ ROCTOOL: ENRX and ROCTOOL combine their expertise to electrify molds on a global scale

ROCTOOL ROCTOOL: ENRX and ROCTOOL combine their expertise to electrify molds on a global scale 19-Sep-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Le Bourget-du-Lac, 19th September 2023 - 8:00am CEST ENRX and ROCTOOL combine their expertise to electrify molds on a global scale ENRX and Roctool sign a long-term agreement to offer manufacturers of plastic and composite parts sustainable molding with the world's most advanced "mold electrification" program. ENRX, a global green tech company on a mission to speed up the journey for a sustainable future, offers inductive heating, charging and power transfer with low or no carbon footprint - technologies that provide value in manufacturing and mobility applications worldwide. ENRX has been supplying key components to Roctool, for its molding technology for more than 10 years. Roctool, leader in molding heat and cool technologies, develops unique molding solutions using induction heating mainly for plastic injection molding and compression molding of composites. ENRX is well known for its induction expertise in many fields. Induction heating is commonly used by global automotive brands, major electrotechnical companies, large steel tube and pipe manufacturers and in many other industrial segments worldwide. One growing segment is heat treatment related to components for renewable energy generation and storage products. Replacing gas, water or oil heating with induction heating also reduces carbon dioxide emissions. With this alliance, the two companies are now multiplying efforts on a global scale to combine ENRX unmatched expertise in sustainable solutions, with state-of-the-art induction heating solutions and Roctool, heat and cool molding technologies. ENRX gathers more than 1200 patents of induction technologies and is reinforcing Roctool existing patent portfolio of molding technology by induction for composite and plastics. ENRX and Roctool now have capabilities to support global manufacturers in their quest of sustainable molding with the most advanced "mold electrification" program. Plastic parts manufacturers and composite parts manufacturer can now benefit from such offerings. ENRX CEO, Bjorn Eldar Petersen comments: "Year after year, Roctool has been growing its number of users thanks to its molding technology performance. We are now excited to fully support this technology in order to take it to the next level as we see that the plastic and composite market need efficient molding solutions to reach their sustainability goals. Mold electrification will become a new standard for many manufacturers." Roctool CEO, Mathieu Boulanger comments: "This alliance represents a critical step in Roctool progress. We are excited to work closely with ENRX on a global scale and provide manufacturers the most advanced systems and services for their heat and cool molding needs". ENRX and Roctool's alliance will increase technical services and on-site support for Roctool technology existing and new users, more demonstration and trial capabilities on a global scale, extended technical expertise for new projects related to heat and cool performance and energy consumption and an improved presence in North America, China and India. Contact press / Investor relations Aelium Advisors Madina TALL +33 1 75 77 54 65 roctool@aelium.fr About ENRX: Speeding up the journey - ENRX is a new brand with decades of experience in induction heating, wireless inductive charging and contactless power supply. We speed up the journey to a sustainable world through smart energy transfer within manufacturing and mobility. Need to speed up your journey? We are ready when you are. The year 2022 was the year when EFD Induction and IPT Technology became ENRX. Integrating the two former companies into one entity was successful, paving the way for strong, profitable growth in the forthcoming years. ENRX has more than 1100 employees worldwide, 25000 installations in 80+ countries, more than 1200 patents of induction technologies and reaching 157M Euros sales in 2022. Arendals Fossekompani (AFK) is the majority owner of ENRX. AFK is an industrial investment company holding several energy and technology-related companies which enable the transition to a green economy. AFK also owns and operates two hydropower plants in Norway. Founded in 1896, AFK has been listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) since 1913. Company headquarters are located in Arendal, Norway. For more information: www.enrx.com/en/Company About Roctool: Roctool, specializes in rapid heat and cool technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer products, renewable energy, beauty packaging and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology, working with plastic and composite including recycled materials. Roctool offers Engineering services,induction generators, tooling hardware and on-site support to manufacturers around the globe. Roctool technologies are well known for removing secondary operations which enable manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. Headquarters are found in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France), Roctool is present in the USA, China, Japan and Germany. 