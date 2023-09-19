Anzeige
WKN: A0N9T5 | ISIN: FR0010523167 | Ticker-Symbol: 4CP
Frankfurt
19.09.23
08:02 Uhr
2,520 Euro
-0,050
-1,95 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCTOOL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCTOOL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6002,65009:59
Dow Jones News
19.09.2023 | 08:31
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROCTOOL: ENRX and ROCTOOL combine their expertise to electrify molds on a global scale

DJ ROCTOOL: ENRX and ROCTOOL combine their expertise to electrify molds on a global scale 

ROCTOOL 
ROCTOOL: ENRX and ROCTOOL combine their expertise to electrify molds on a global scale 
19-Sep-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press Release 
Le Bourget-du-Lac, 19th September 2023 - 8:00am CEST 
 
 
 
 
 
ENRX and ROCTOOL combine their expertise to electrify molds on a global scale 
 
ENRX and Roctool sign a long-term agreement to offer manufacturers of plastic and composite parts sustainable molding 
with the world's most advanced "mold electrification" program. 
 
ENRX, a global green tech company on a mission to speed up the journey for a sustainable future, offers inductive 
heating, charging and power transfer with low or no carbon footprint - technologies that provide value in manufacturing 
and mobility applications worldwide. ENRX has been supplying key components to Roctool, for its molding technology for 
more than 10 years. 
Roctool, leader in molding heat and cool technologies, develops unique molding solutions using induction heating mainly 
for plastic injection molding and compression molding of composites. 
ENRX is well known for its induction expertise in many fields. Induction heating is commonly used by global automotive 
brands, major electrotechnical companies, large steel tube and pipe manufacturers and in many other industrial segments 
worldwide. One growing segment is heat treatment related to components for renewable energy generation and storage 
products. Replacing gas, water or oil heating with induction heating also reduces carbon dioxide emissions. 
With this alliance, the two companies are now multiplying efforts on a global scale to combine ENRX unmatched expertise 
in sustainable solutions, with state-of-the-art induction heating solutions and Roctool, heat and cool molding 
technologies. ENRX gathers more than 1200 patents of induction technologies and is reinforcing Roctool existing patent 
portfolio of molding technology by induction for composite and plastics. 
ENRX and Roctool now have capabilities to support global manufacturers in their quest of sustainable molding with the 
most advanced "mold electrification" program. Plastic parts manufacturers and composite parts manufacturer can now 
benefit from such offerings. 
ENRX CEO, Bjorn Eldar Petersen comments: "Year after year, Roctool has been growing its number of users thanks to its 
molding technology performance. We are now excited to fully support this technology in order to take it to the next 
level as we see that the plastic and composite market need efficient molding solutions to reach their sustainability 
goals. Mold electrification will become a new standard for many manufacturers." 
Roctool CEO, Mathieu Boulanger comments: "This alliance represents a critical step in Roctool progress. We are excited 
to work closely with ENRX on a global scale and provide manufacturers the most advanced systems and services for their 
heat and cool molding needs". 
ENRX and Roctool's alliance will increase technical services and on-site support for Roctool technology existing and 
new users, more demonstration and trial capabilities on a global scale, extended technical expertise for new projects 
related to heat and cool performance and energy consumption and an improved presence in North America, China and India. 
 
 
Contact press / Investor relations 
Aelium Advisors 
Madina TALL 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
roctool@aelium.fr 
 
 
 
About ENRX: Speeding up the journey - ENRX is a new brand with decades of experience in induction heating, wireless 
inductive charging and contactless power supply. We speed up the journey to a sustainable world through smart energy 
transfer within manufacturing and mobility. Need to speed up your journey? We are ready when you are. 
The year 2022 was the year when EFD Induction and IPT Technology became ENRX. Integrating the two former companies into 
one entity was successful, paving the way for strong, profitable growth in the forthcoming years. ENRX has more than 
1100 employees worldwide, 25000 installations in 80+ countries, more than 1200 patents of induction technologies and 
reaching 157M Euros sales in 2022. Arendals Fossekompani (AFK) is the majority owner of ENRX. AFK is an industrial 
investment company holding several energy and technology-related companies which enable the transition to a green 
economy. AFK also owns and operates two hydropower plants in Norway. Founded in 1896, AFK has been listed on Oslo Stock 
Exchange (OSE) since 1913. Company headquarters are located in Arendal, Norway. 
For more information: www.enrx.com/en/Company 
 
About Roctool: Roctool, specializes in rapid heat and cool technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. 
The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer 
products, renewable energy, beauty packaging and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology, working with 
plastic and composite including recycled materials. Roctool offers Engineering services,induction generators, tooling 
hardware and on-site support to manufacturers around the globe. Roctool technologies are well known for removing 
secondary operations which enable manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced, as well as their 
environmental impact. Headquarters are found in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France), Roctool is present in the USA, China, Japan 
and Germany. 
For more information: www.roctool.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: ENRX and ROCTOOL combine their expertise to electrify molds on a global scale 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ROCTOOL 
         Savoie Technolac Modul R 
         73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.roctool.com 
ISIN:      FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1728751 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1728751 19-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1728751&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

