Dienstag, 19.09.2023
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
WKN: A0F5DE | ISIN: US0567521085 | Ticker-Symbol: B1C
Tradegate
19.09.23
10:09 Uhr
124,40 Euro
-1,00
-0,80 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
19.09.2023 | 09:06
Baidu Global: MediaGo to Showcase the Updated Platform at DMEXCO 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo, the intelligent advertising platform under Baidu Global Business Unit, will be attending DMEXCO 2023 to demonstrate recent platform advancements based on deep learning technology, as well as other upgraded technologies and capabilities.

"We're thrilled to attend DMEXCO again in 2023 to reconnect with our partners and showcase how our upgraded MediaGo platform helps partners achieve rapid growth, increased ROI, and optimal ad performance" said Rena Ren, head of sales and business development at Baidu Global Business Unit.

During the event, MediaGo will highlight its Demand-Side Platform(DSP), which is a deep learning-based intelligent advertising engine that has established extensive partnerships with worldwide, premium publishers to provide high-quality ad inventory, delivering 30 billion+ ad impressions every month. Utilizing deep neural network technology with over 1 billion parameters, the performance-driven platform processes over 500,000 ad requests per second, evaluates ad performance and develops intelligent, optimal bidding strategies in real time.

MediaGo DSP is committed to maximizing ROI for advertisers through deep learning technology. The platform employs real-time prediction and optimization to enhance ad funnel conversion rates, while its independently-developed Smartbid technology powers intelligent bidding strategies for high-quality ad inventory, complemented by a curated global media network that provides prime exposure. By harnessing these innovations, MediaGo DSP creates tangible value for advertisers.

To schedule an appointment during DMEXCO on Sept. 20 or 21 at the Baidu MediaGo networking space (Hall 7, Stand CO27), please contact: mediago@baidu.com.

About MediaGo

MediaGo is an intelligent advertising platform under the umbrella of Baidu Global. Leveraging Baidu's underlying AI technology and based on deep learning algorithms, MediaGo empowers businesses of all scales, creating tangible value for companies. With 12 operational centers worldwide, MediaGo has successfully provided localized and comprehensive business growth services to over 10,000 partners.

Learn more about MediaGo, please visit: https://www.mediago.com/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mediago-to-showcase-the-updated-platform-at-dmexco-2023-301930343.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.