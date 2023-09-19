Major solar panel suppliers have announced the construction of three new factories, collectively adding 15 GW of manufacturing capacity. In 2021, there was only 7 GW of module manufacturing capacity in the United States.From pv magazine USA A year after the passage of the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which created long-term industrial policy anchored by rich supply-side and demand-side incentives for manufacturing solar components, large global companies are betting big on US manufacturing. Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, and Longi have each announced 5 GW of solar module manufacturing facilities, ...

