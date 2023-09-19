Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QFVQ | ISIN: DK0061408580 | Ticker-Symbol: D9D
Frankfurt
19.09.23
09:15 Uhr
0,311 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DATAPROCES GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATAPROCES GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.09.2023 | 09:46
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Dataproces Group A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Dataproces Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 20 September 2023. New shares are issued due
to employee warrant exercise. 



ISIN:              DK0061408580   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              Dataproces Group 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 30,693,923 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             198,355 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  30,892,278 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 0.02     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.02     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          205899      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           DATA       
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.