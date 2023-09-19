NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in PGS due to merger with TGS (227/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGS) published on September 18, 2023 and may be subject to change. The Boards of Directors of PGS and TGS ASA (TGS) have agreed upon the combination of the two companies through a merger whereas shareholders of PGS will receive 0.06829 new shares in TGS for every one (1) share held in PGS. The merger is subject to approval by both company's Extraordinary General Meetings (EGMs). The combination is intended to be completed during the first half of 2024. Provided that an approval from shareholders is obtained and that other regulatory conditions are fulfilled, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of existing options, regular and gross return futures/forwards in PGS (PGS). Underlying ISIN, underlying code as well as series names will be changed. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1166621