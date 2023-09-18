HARTLAND, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. ("Fathom" or the "Company") (NYSE: FATH), an industry leader in on-demand digital manufacturing services, today announced its Board of Directors approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the Company's common stock that will become effective after the close of market trading on September 28, 2023. The reverse stock split was approved by the Company's stockholders on July 11, 2023 at the Company's annual meeting of stockholders, with authorization to determine the final ratio having been granted to the Company's Board of Directors.

At the effective time of the reverse stock split, every 20 shares of issued and outstanding common stock will be combined and reclassified into one issued and outstanding share of common stock. Once effective, the reverse stock split will reduce the current number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's Class A common stock from approximately 70.1 million to approximately 3.5 million. Additionally, at the effective time, every 20 issued and outstanding shares of the Company's Class B common stock, which is not listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), will be combined and reclassified into one share of the Company's Class B common stock.

No fractional shares of the Company's Class A common stock will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. In lieu thereof, the Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as agent for the affected holders of record of Class A common stock, will aggregate all fractional shares of Class A common stock otherwise issuable in the reverse stock split and arrange for their sale as soon as practicable after the effective time on the basis of the prevailing market prices of the Class A common stock at the time of the sale. After such sale, the transfer agent will pay to such holders of record their pro rata share of the total net proceeds derived from the sale of the fractional shares of Class A common stock. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the Company's equity, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares of Class A common stock.

All outstanding public warrants to purchase the Company's Class A common stock will be proportionately adjusted as a result of the reverse stock split in accordance with the terms of the warrants, such that warrants representing the right to purchase 20 shares of the Company's Class A common stock immediately prior to the reverse stock split will represent the right to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock immediately following the reverse stock split. Correspondingly, the exercise price per share of the Company's Class A common stock attributable to such warrants immediately prior to the reverse stock split will be proportionately increased, such that the exercise price per share of the Company's Class A common stock attributable to such warrants immediately following the reverse stock split is $230.00, which equals the product of 20 multiplied by $11.50, the exercise price per share immediately prior to the reverse stock split. The number of shares of the Company's Class A common stock subject to the public warrants will decrease by 20 times, to an aggregate of 431,250 shares. Proportionate adjustments will be made to the exercise prices, grant prices or purchase prices and the number of shares underlying the Company's outstanding equity awards, as applicable, and private warrants exercisable for shares of the Company's Class A common stock, as well as to the number of shares issuable under the Company's equity incentive plans, as determined by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and/or in accordance with the terms of certain existing agreements, as applicable.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company is acting as transfer and exchange agent for the reverse stock split and is also the Company's warrant agent. Registered stockholders who hold shares of the Company's common stock are not required to take any action to receive post-reverse split shares. Stockholders owning shares of Class A common stock via a broker, bank, trust or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, subject to such broker's particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split.

The primary goal of the reverse stock split is to increase the per share market price of the Company's Class A common stock to meet the minimum $1.00 average closing price requirement for continued listing on the NYSE. The Company's Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NYSE at market open on September 29, 2023. The trading symbol for the Class A common stock will remain "FATH" and the new CUSIP number for the Class A common stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 31189Y202. The trading symbol and CUSIP number for the Company's public warrants will remain unchanged.

Additional information regarding the reverse stock split can be found in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 25, 2023, and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at https://investors.fathommfg.com.

