SHD Group: New RISC-V Market Report Will Provide 5-Year Growth Projections for Semiconductor Devices and Insights on the Enabling Ecosystem

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / The SHD Group, a leading strategic marketing and business development firm, today announced its plans to create a detailed market research report that will provide an in-depth analysis of the RISC-V market. It will include design-start projections from 40nm to 2nm by application, RISC-V IP, ecosystem directions, and a 5-year forecast. The report will be available in the 4th quarter of 2023.

The analyst report will be authored by Rich Wawrzyniak, who has over 20 years of semiconductor industry experience, specifically in market research and analysis. His research experience encompasses ASICs, SoCs, SIP, memory, design starts, and emerging technologies, such as AI, RISC-V, and chiplets. Formerly a principal market analyst at Semico, he is currently a principal analyst at The SHD Group. Rich is a graduate of Loyola University in Chicago, Ill.

This new RISC-V Market Report will include:

Market analysis of the current and future landscape for RISC-V applications.

RISC-V-based SoC unit volume and revenue projections with 5-year forecasts for RISC-V growth by application segment.

Related IP market trends, including projected growth, licensing, royalty, and maintenance revenues.

Software tools and ecosystem for RISC-V, highlighting their role in enabling RISC-V technology design wins.

Regional insights related to RISC-V adoption and growth in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and the Asia Pacific region.

"We are developing this RISC-V Market Report to provide much-needed insights into this fast-paced and evolving market," said Derek Meyer, CEO of The SHD Group. "RISC-V has emerged as a disruptive force in the semiconductor industry, and our report will equip stakeholders with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about the future direction of their companies and products."

Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International, commented: "RISC-V stands at the forefront of innovation, driving the future of semiconductor design with its open standard instruction set architecture (ISA). We are pleased that The SHD Group is developing this report and believe it will serve as an invaluable guide for our 3,800 members in over 70 countries who define RISC-V open specifications."

RISC-V, an open and versatile ISA, has gained significant traction in shaping the future of the next generation of semiconductor design. The RISC-V Market Report promises to be an invaluable resource for industry executives, investors, and designers seeking a comprehensive understanding of this evolving landscape.

If you are a RISC-V technology provider and wish to schedule a briefing with Rich Wawrzyniak about your products for this upcoming Market Report, please reserve a time at: https://calendly.com/shd-r-wawrzyniak/risc-v-briefing-with-rich-wawrzyniak

About The SHD Group

The leadership team at The SHD Group has a decades-long track record of successful business development rooted in strategic market analysis. The company specializes in providing its clients with essential insights required to navigate the complexities of emerging markets and to formulate strategies for capturing market share in both new and established technology sectors. Our experience spans diverse industries, including AI, processors, sensors, systems, design services, and silicon, with a significant presence in consumer, automotive, industrial, and computing sectors. At The SHD Group, we are committed to being your reliable partner in achieving lasting success. Learn more at TheSHDGroup.com.

###

Contact Information

Michele Kinman

The Edge Marketing

mkinman@the-edgemarketing.us

4082188815

SOURCE: SHD Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785287/new-risc-v-market-report-will-provide-5-year-growth-projections-for-semiconductor-devices-and-insights-on-the-enabling-ecosystem