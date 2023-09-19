Indian scientists have produced high-purity polysilicon ingots from recycled solar cells using "spark plasma sintering" (SPS), and claim they may achieve a purity level comparable to commercially available products.Researchers at the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) in India have used the SPS technique to produce polysilicon ingots from recycled solar cells in end-of-life PV modules. They claim to have produced small-sized ingots with purity levels of 98% to 99%. These purity levels slightly exceed the 3N purity level, which the scientists say is greater than that of metallurgical-grade ...

