NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Amaroq Minerals Ltd's transferred from First North Iceland to Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Amaroq Minerals Ltd's request for admission to trading on its Main market. The Shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland Main Market on September 21, 2023. Short name: AMRQ Number of shares: 263.670.051 Currency: ISK ISIN code: IS0000034569 Round Lot: 1 share Order book ID: 273304 Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Company Identity Number: IS: 600122-9910 / CAN: 1011468-5 Market: OMX ICE Equities / 23 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: XICE ICB Classification Industry 55 Basic Materials Subsector 55103025 Gold Mining