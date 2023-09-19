Anzeige
WKN: A3DQ02 | ISIN: CA02312A1066 | Ticker-Symbol: 72Q
München
19.09.23
08:01 Uhr
0,655 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAROQ MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAROQ MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6600,69012:14
GlobeNewswire
19.09.2023 | 11:58
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Amaroq Minerals Ltd's transferred from First North Iceland to Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Amaroq Minerals Ltd's request for admission to
trading on its Main market. 

The Shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland Main Market on
September 21, 2023. 



Short name:        AMRQ              
Number of shares:     263.670.051           
Currency:         ISK               
ISIN code:        IS0000034569          
Round Lot:        1 share             
Order book ID:      273304             
Dynamic Volatility Guard 5%               
Static Volatility Guard  15%               
Market Cap Segment:    Mid Cap             
Company Identity Number: IS: 600122-9910 / CAN: 1011468-5
Market:          OMX ICE Equities / 23      
Tick Size Table:     MiFID II tick size table    
MIC Code:         XICE              
                             

ICB Classification

Industry  55 Basic Materials 
Subsector 55103025 Gold Mining
