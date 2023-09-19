Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures' EU Partner Exogen Teams Up with Lhyfe to Boost Green Hydrogen Production for Industrial Steam, Mobility, and District Heating Applications in Europe

Lhyfe's green hydrogen would power Exogen's Hydrogen Steam Plants and also be used in mobility applications

Exogen to supply and service a pioneering Hydrogen Steam Plant, offering operating synergies from integrated mobility solutions powered by green hydrogen

Jericho to supply its patented, zero-emissions DCC hydrogen boiler technology

Lhyfe to build and operate green hydrogen production facilities for the combined product offering, opening large new markets for growth in industrial steam and district heating

TULSA, OK and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTC PINK:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its EU partner, Exogen Hydrogen Solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE), a leading European based producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen, for the combined offering of comprehensive decarbonization solutions for industrial steam, district heating, and mobility applications powered by green hydrogen.

As previously announced by JEV and Exogen in July 2023, Exogen is offering a first-of-its-kind Hydrogen Steam Plant, the HSP 3000, featuring JEV's patented, state-of-the-art, hydrogen-fueled DCC boiler technology, which produces emissions-free industrial steam.

The HSP 3000 is a pioneering, zero-emissions steam plant for industrial and district heating applications, offered as a turn-key solution. The hydrogen-powered installation is produced and serviced by industry leader Sofinter Group, and comes pre-assembled in container-sized units, shipped by road transport.

The full announcement regarding the production of green hydrogen for the DCC powered steam plants can be viewed at: https://www.actusnews.com/en/lhyfe/pr/2023/09/14/lhyfe-and-exogen-partner-to-scale-up-green-hydrogen-production-for-industrial-steam-mobility-and-district-heating-applications

ABOUT JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). Jericho also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production into the current elevated commodity price environment.

Website: https://jerichoenergyventures.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JerichoEV

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jericho-energy-ventures

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JerichoEnergyVentures

JEV Contact:

Allen Wilson, Director, or

Adam Rabiner, Dir. of Investor Relations

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.

Tel. 604.343.4534

investorrelations@jerichoenergyventures.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking ‎statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable ‎securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or ‎information or current condition, but instead represent only Jericho's beliefs regarding future ‎events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of ‎Jericho's control. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as ‎‎"plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, ‎or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will" or "may not" occur.‎ Specifically, this ‎news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among others, future demand for DCC boilers and the HSP 3000, as well as the successful implementation of the Exogen-Lhyfe Memorandum of Understanding.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors ‎that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-‎looking statements, which include, but are not limited to: regulatory changes; changes to the ‎definition of, or interpretation of, foreign private issuer status; the impacts of COVID-19 and other ‎infectious diseases; general economic conditions; industry conditions; current and future ‎commodity prices and price volatility; significant and ongoing stock market volatility; currency and ‎interest rate fluctuation; governmental regulation of the energy industry, including environmental ‎regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; the ‎availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory ‎authorities; liabilities and risks inherent in oil and gas exploration, development and production ‎operations; liabilities and risks inherent in early stage hydrogen technology projects, energy ‎storage, carbon capture and new energy systems; changes in government environmental ‎objectives or plans; and the other factors described in Jericho's public filings available at ‎www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on certain key expectations and ‎‎assumptions ‎of Jericho ‎concerning anticipated financial performance, business prospects, ‎strategies, ‎regulatory regimes, the ‎‎sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out ‎planned activities, the ability to obtain financing on ‎acceptable terms, expansion of consumer ‎adoption of the Company's (or its subsidiaries') technologies and products, results of DCC feasibility studies and the success of ‎investments, all of which are ‎subject to change based on ‎market conditions, ‎potential timing delays ‎and other risk factors. Although Jericho believes that these assumptions and the expectations ‎are ‎reasonable based on information currently available to management, such ‎statements are not ‎guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from ‎‎those in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-‎looking ‎statements.‎

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements ‎contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Jericho does not ‎undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, ‎except as required by applicable securities laws‎.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ‎the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of ‎this release.

SOURCE: Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785182/jericho-energy-ventures-eu-partner-exogen-teams-up-with-lhyfe-to-boost-green-hydrogen-production-for-industrial-steam-mobility-and-district-heating-applications-in-europe