Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received permission to drill at the Sherridon copper-zinc project from the Manitoba Department of Economic Development, Investment and Trade. The permit allows for execution of the proposed 2023 drill program, and future drill programs until May 2026, subject to notification of future proposals.

Sherridon is a well known VHMS camp in the Flin Flon - Snow Lake district of west-central Manitoba. The Sherridon camp has both a significant mining history and substantial copper-rich historical resources calculated on behalf of Halo Resources Ltd in 2010.

The 2023 drilling program by T2 Metals will target the Lost and Cold historical resource areas where high grade copper (Cu) and zinc (Zn) rich mineralization has previously been discovered from surface to more than 250 metres vertical depth. These two prospects comprise a continuously mineralized horizon over a strike length of approximately 1.8km. Despite many high-grade Cu-Zn-Ag results, the project has seen no exploration drilling for more than 10 years.

The Lost and Cold prospects were the subject of investment by HudBay Minerals Inc from 2009 - 2012 that included metallurgical drilling with a view to open pit mining and subsequent processing in Flin Flon. The prospects have existing road/surface access, lie with 1km of an operational rail line, and are only 2km from the Sherridon village which facilitates lower cost exploration and is highly favourable for a potential future mining operation.

A drilling contract has been signed with Quesnel Bros. Diamond Drilling Ltd ("QB Drilling") for at least 1,600 metres of core drilling in approximately 10 holes. The drilling program will be undertaken in close collaboration with the Kiciwapa Cree and Mathias Colomb Cree Nations, with whom an Exploration Agreement was recently signed (see press released dated 13th June 2023). A drill start is imminent, at which point a detailed drill program will be shared.

Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp. said, "We appreciate the support of the Manitoba Government permitting authorities in granting the first permit to drill at Sherridon for more than ten years. This is an exciting project to re-launch, and fits extremely well with the recently announced Manitoba Critical Minerals Strategy. Despite substantial past production and multiple resource prospects that were progressing toward mining, the area has not received any recent exploration. We see a bright future in partnership with the Kiciwapa Cree as we progress through and new phase of discovery."

The recent launch of "The Manitoba Critical Minerals Strategy: Driving Sustainable Growth" by the Government of Manitoba highlights the importance of exploration for copper and other critical metals and minerals in Manitoba. The Honorable Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba, noted that the "clean and low-cost energy sources, competitive business costs, a young and skilled workforce, and world-class education and research institutions" alongside high geological potential places Manitoba in an excellent position to continue to supply low-carbon metals to the world.

Sherridon is a large volcanic hosted massive sulphide (VHMS) camp with an extensive mining history and multiple copper-zinc-silver-gold historical resources and occurrences. The project is well-served by all weather roads, rail and the Sherridon/Cold Lake village.

T2 Metals is focused on copper, nickel and lithium acquisition, exploration and development within the major mining belts of western North America. The Company continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida and Cora projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

Any references to the terms "ore minerals", "mineralization" or "mineralized zones" are purely for descriptive purposes and are not intended to be interpreted as or relied upon for any resource or economic evaluation of the project at this time. Although historic exploration data was generated by reputable companies applying practice of the day, T2 Metals Corp cannot verify the data or determine the quality assurance and quality control measures applied in generating the data. Furthermore, there is no guarantee that the exploration history is fully captured. Additional drilling may have been undertaken, however the Company has not been made aware of or obtained additional data. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the exploration data reported in this news release may not be reliable. Readers are cautioned that a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has not completed sufficient work to be able to verify the historical information, and therefore the information should not be relied upon.

The qualified person for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Lida Project in Nevada, and the Cora Project in Arizona.

