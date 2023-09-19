Bynder, the market-leading digital asset management (DAM) platform has today announced the acquisition of EMRAYS, a specialist provider of AI search solutions for DAM.

The acquisition further elevates Bynder's widely recognised user experience and will improve asset findability for Bynder DAM users. It builds on Bynder's existing investments in AI and reaffirms the company's commitment to helping customers conquer the complexity and chaos of proliferating content with the most powerful, intuitive, and richly integrated DAM platform.

With these new capabilities, DAM admins can reduce or eliminate the time and effort needed to manage assets, reduce costs associated with management of their DAM, while improving the speed and relevancy associated with the discovery of assets. EMRAYS enables Bynder customers to further benefit from their market leading user experience, building on their market leading user adoption, especially in large enterprise deployments.

EMRAYS was an existing partner whose technology was built specifically for Bynder DAM. The technology is already adopted within a number of customer accounts and is helping these brands to deliver even better content experiences to their customers.

For brands grappling with the challenges of managing content at scale, EMRAYS similarity search, search by image, text in image search, and duplicate finder impacts the heart of their content operations, allowing teams to find, reuse and deliver more relevant content, quicker and more effectively.

Siemens Healthineers use the Bynder DAM platform across 30,000 users, and already benefit from EMRAYS capabilities. André Kögler, Head of Digital Strategy Tools, Creative Services said: "EMRAYS AI search enables us to find images and content faster, improving efficiency in our processes. In addition, the enhanced organization features help ensure the content in our Bynder DAM is consistent and high quality."

Bob Hickey, CEO of Bynder, said: "We are excited to be welcoming the EMRAYS team to Bynder. This announcement comes off the back of recent investments in bringing generative AI capabilities to market.

"Marketing teams across the globe continue to be challenged with the need to manage and distribute a growing volume of targeted content. The acquisition of EMRAYS will help our customers automate the management of this. Like many of our recent AI developments, this acquisition is further proof of Bynder's commitment to continued innovation and market leadership in the DAM category. The combination of product and people will enable us to accelerate our AI roadmap and deliver additional value to our customers faster."

Cliff Crosbie, CEO and Co-Founder of EMRAYS said: "AI within DAM has become a strategic ally for marketers seeking to streamline content operations and improve customer experiences. The interest and demand we've had from customers to implement our AI technology within the Bynder platform has fueled this partnership and subsequent acquisition. The value that customers receive from EMRAYS capabilities already is invaluable, as marketers overcome content creation challenges and achieve greater efficiency.

"We're excited about this acquisition and look forward to innovating with Bynder on their AI roadmap."

For more information on Bynder and its AI capabilities, please visit https://www.bynder.com/en/solutions/initiatives/ai-automation/

