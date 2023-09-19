ConMet PreSet Plus Hub Assemblies Chosen as Standard for Cheetah Chassis Trailers

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / ConMet, a leading global provider of transformative technologies for commercial trucks and trailers, is excited to announce that its PreSet Plus® hub assemblies have been selected as the standard choice for Cheetah Chassis, a manufacturer of custom container chassis and specialized flatbed trailers.

Cheetah Chassis, based in Berwick, Pennsylvania, is renowned for its sophisticated manufacturing processes that yield durable, lightweight container chassis built to stand the test of time. The addition of PreSet Plus wheel ends underscores its commitment to excellence and reliability.

"At Cheetah Chassis, we prioritize proven solutions that contribute to the overall success of our customers' operations," said James Boucher, Materials Manger at Cheetah Chassis. "When specifying supplier components, we follow our best-in-class requirements, including quality, ease of installation, warranty, future maintenance, and safety. And by choosing PreSet Plus, we're equipping our trailers with the most advanced wheel end technology that offers enhanced efficiency and reduced maintenance."

PreSet Plus hub assemblies are the most advanced wheel hub in the industry, featuring specially designed components, including the seal, pre-adjusted bearings, wheel studs, spindle nut, and ABS tone ring, to ensure optimum safety and reliability. ConMet's specially designed spacer provides a fixed, dimensional distance between the inner and outer bearings so that precise adjustment can be achieved when torquing the spindle nut. A fill hole allows for quick and easy lubrication, while a standard magnetic fill plug helps with inspection of lubricant. A patented, integrated spindle nut system significantly improves wheel end clamp load while making installation easier, aiding in the removal of the hub for service, and providing improved safety.

To learn more about ConMet's PreSet Plus hub assemblies, contact your local Cheetah Chassis dealer or visit conmet.com.

About Cheetah Chassis

Since the beginning of Intermodalism, Cheetah Chassis has been manufacturing container chassis for some of the world's largest companies from our factories in Berwick, Pennsylvania, and Sumter, South Carolina. Increasingly flexible chassis manufacturing systems have enabled the Cheetah team to produce specialty chassis that do much more than just carry ISO standard containers. https://www.cheetahchassis.com/

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet innovation has been critical in designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

