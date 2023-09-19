AD Solutions Ranks No. 4,722 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

With an 84% Three-Year Revenue Growth, AD Solutions ranks No. 4,722 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Inc. 5000 has ranked AD Solutions at No. 4,722 on the esteemed 2023 Inc. 5000, the annual list of America's fastest-growing private enterprises. This prestigious award honors the nation's most successful companies within the entrepreneurial segment.

Natalia Lizarazo and Moody Hamdan

Celebrating the Inc. 5000 Award

Moody Hamdan, the Chief Executive Officer of AD Solutions, says, "As one of the fastest-growing technology firms, we are beyond thrilled and honored to be acknowledged as one of the country's rapidly growing businesses. This ranking stands as a testament to our hard work and dedication in providing innovative technological solutions to businesses around the nation. We are excited to be on this journey and look forward to even greater growth in the coming years."

The Inc. 5000 honorees represent resilient businesses that have effectively boosted their revenues despite facing adverse circumstances like rising capital costs, recruitment challenges, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Collectively, this year's class of Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

Scott Omelianuk, the editor-in-chief of Inc., expresses, "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic. To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that it requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.

AD Solutions, previously featured in Inc.'s Best In Business List, achieved 84% growth in revenue over the last three years. With their award-winning service and innovative technology solutions, AD Solutions continues to make its way as the leading dealership in the state of Florida. Their strong foothold in the B2B market has earned them the position of one of the top 500 companies in the state of Florida as part of the Inc. 5000 honoree. AD Solutions services and supplies a broad range of the latest technology solutions, including Managed Network Services, VoIP solutions, SHARP copiers and printers, Dynabook laptops, Sharp Aquos Boards, interactive displays, and NEC video walls.

About AD Solutions

AD Solutions is a workplace technology company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that offers equipment, services, and software nationwide to simplify working and learning in a hybrid world. With the company's primary mission being "Service First and Foremost," AD Solutions helps businesses large and small by using a consultative approach to meet their unique needs. Solutions include SHARP copiers and printers, Dynabook laptops, Sharp Aquos Boards, interactive displays, NEC video walls, Managed Network Services, and VoIP solutions. Along with award-winning service and ongoing local support, AD Solutions utilizes remote diagnostic tools to be fast, reliable, and proactive. For more information, visit www.myadsusa.com.

Jade Gregory | Marketing Coordinator | marketing@myadsusa.com | (407) 412-6929

