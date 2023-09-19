Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. Announces Marvin S. Hausman, M.D. as Chief Executive Officer

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Ludwig (OTC:LUDG), a provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today Marvin S. Hausman MD has joined Ludwig Enterprises, Inc as Chief Executive Officer.

"I am excited about the research and commercial direction of Ludwig and its new subsidiary Exousia AI," stated Dr. Hausman. "Our game changing mRNA technology has the potential to save lives and significantly lower healthcare budgets."

Marvin S. Hausman, M.D. has served as a key consultant to our company since July 2022. Dr. Hausman is an Immunologist and Board-Certified Urological Surgeon with more than 30 years of drug research and development experience with various pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol Myers International, Mead Johnson Pharmaceutical Co., E.R. Squibb, Medco Research, and Axonyx. An accomplished executive with domestic and international experience, Dr. Hausman successfully executed acquisitions of breakthrough medical technology, in conjunction with the formation, funding and launch of several corporations. He is a co-founder of Medco Research Inc., a NYSE biopharmaceutical company acquired by King Pharmaceutical Inc. He is a founder of Axonyx Inc., acquired by Torrey Pines Therapeutics, Inc. He is a founder of Entia Biosciences, Inc., which designs and develops natural organic antioxidant food-based products to be used as nutritional supplements in humans and animals. He is Founder and President of Northwest Medical Research Partners, Inc., a company specializing in the identification and acquisition of breakthrough pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Dr. Hausman is a Member of the Board of Governors of New York University School of Medicine Alumni Association.

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.:

Ludwig Enterprises, "The Genetic Language Company", is a publicly traded Genomics Technology Holding Company with Precision Genomics, Inc. and mRNA for Life, Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries. Advancements in Biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard-of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to potentially assist in improved patient outcomes and, in some cases, potentially even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era with their proprietary mRNA genetic methodology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, pre-eclampsia, and cancer. This early analysis may assist patients and doctors to manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Precision Genomics' innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry billions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig Enterprises is potentially poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer, healthier lives. More Info: http://www.ludwigent.com

