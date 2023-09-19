Aquanow, through its investment management subsidiary AQN Digital, has officially launched the AQN Digital Ventures Fund to support the world's most disruptive blockchain technologies and provide investors with early-stage access to the most promising founders and businesses of tomorrow

AQN Digital is the investment management subsidiary of Aquanow, specializing in providing investors with simplified access to digital assets investment strategies, including growth, income, and venture

AQN Digital Ventures Fund has already invested in seven portfolio companies -- including BoomFi and Mash -- and expects to make one to two additional investments per month going forward

Aquanow, the leading digital assets infrastructure provider, today announced the official launch of the AQN Digital Ventures Fund, managed by Aquanow's investment management subsidiary, AQN Digital.

AQN Digital Ventures Fund will support the world's most disruptive technologies and provide investors with early-stage access to the most promising founders and businesses of tomorrow, including companies and projects that can tie into its parent Aquanow's core business and expertise, digital asset infrastructure.

"At Aquanow, we believe in creating scalable crypto systems that will be a vital part of modern financial services," said Phil Sham, Aquanow co-founder and CEO. "AQN Digital Ventures Fund will accelerate this vision by investing in companies that address problems at various parts of the technology stack for financial service businesses building in crypto."

The Fund has invested in seven portfolio companies to date--including participating in the $3.8m seed round of digital currency payment processing platform BoomFi in June. AQN Digital Ventures Fund expects to make one to two additional investments per month moving forward.

"With the support of AQN Digital and Aquanow, we look forward to transforming how crypto and digital currency payments for web3 are processed," said Michael Si, co-founder and COO of BoomFi. "We are both thrilled and grateful to be part of a fund that is at the forefront of leading innovative efforts that will shape the next generation of financial services."

AQN Digital Ventures Fund has also invested in the $6m seed round for Lightning network startup Mash, which helps creators, builders, and developers earn money from the content they publish online.

"AQN Digital's ability to support digital asset technology companies is indicative of Aquanow's strong brand equity that the company has cultivated over the past five years," said Michael Kwok, AQN Digital's Head of Venture Capital. "Aquanow has already demonstrated global leadership in powering financial service providers with crypto liquidity and infrastructure solutions, and we are excited about the future innovations and entrepreneurs that this fund will support."

In June, Aquanow was awarded initial approval by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), an indication of the company's rapid expansion in the Middle East. The company has also been recognized at CrossTech World as recipient of the Digital Innovation Award for 2022.

About Aquanow

Aquanow is the leading digital assets infrastructure provider enabling crypto financial services for institutional clients. Each month, billions of dollar value pass through the company's platform, facilitating a broad range of use cases. Aquanow serves an international customer base that includes the world's fastest-growing banks, neobanks, brokerages, and payment companies. Established in 2018 and headquartered in Canada, Aquanow currently has 100+ team members. To learn more about Aquanow, please go to https://www.aquanow.io.

About AQN Digital

AQN Digital is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aquanow, and is a registered investment fund manager specializing in digital assets strategies. AQN Digital capitalizes on the leading platform of its parent Aquanow to provide investment solutions for its partners and their clients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230919256027/en/

Contacts:

Chris DeLuca

Marketing Manager, Aquanow

chris@aquanow.io