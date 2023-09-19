Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - Champion Electric Metals Inc. (CSE: LTHM) (OTCQB: CHELF) (FSE: 1QB0) ("Champion Electric" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR" or the "Survey") and high-resolution aerial imagery survey over its James Bay lithium properties. The new data will be merged with the information collected in 2022 to provide a seamless and complete coverage of the Champion Electric Lithium Project after the Company's newest property acquisition (Figure 1).

Final data from the Survey will be received over the coming weeks, and it is anticipated that ground truthing of the newly interpreted outcrops of interest will be undertaken towards the end of this field season.

Jonathan Buick, President & CEO, comments:

"The high-resolution digital topographic model and aerial imagery enable us to remotely identify small outcrops masked by the thick vegetation and discern them from boulders and other glacial deposits. This ensures that the time spent by the field team is maximised by the field program efficiencies. The Champion Electric Lithium Project has more than tripled in size since we commissioned the first LiDAR survey, and it was one of our priorities to capture this invaluable dataset over the remainder of the property as soon as the wildfire situation eased in the region."

About the LiDAR Survey

The Survey was designed to produce a sub-metric scale topographic model of the ground surface and high-resolution imagery with less than 20 cm pixel resolution. Pegmatites are often relatively more resistive to erosion than their surroundings and can form subtle elongated hills. These discrete topographic highs and other geological features of interest can be identified through analysis of the high-resolution datasets even in areas of thick vegetation (Figure 2).





Figure 1: LiDAR survey coverage



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8681/181058_db5d28fce4a64942_001full.jpg







Figure 2. Examples of previously unknown outcrops interpreted from the 2022 LiDAR survey



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8681/181058_db5d28fce4a64942_002full.jpg



About the Project

The Company's lithium properties cover the northern extension of the Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt which hosts neighboring Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette and Winsome Resources' Cancet advanced projects in the prolific James Bay region of Quebec (Figure 3).





Figure 3: Champion Electric Lithium Project location map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8681/181058_db5d28fce4a64942_003full.jpg



Qualified Person

Dr. Eric Hebert, P.Geo., Senior Geological consultant, is a member (#0842) of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ) and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Champion Electric Metals Inc.

Champion Electric is a discovery-focused exploration company that is committed to advancing its highly prospective lithium properties in Quebec, Canada and cobalt properties in Idaho, United States. In addition, the Company owns the Baner gold project in Idaho County and the Champagne polymetallic project in Butte County near Arco.

The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "LTHM", on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "CHELF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1QB0". Champion Electric strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates, taking its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

