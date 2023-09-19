Report reaffirms its commitment to shaping a sustainable future under its We Care approach

(NYSE "DAVA") Endava, a leading next-generation technology services provider, today launched its annual We Care Sustainability Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. Endava constantly seeks to make a positive impact on its people, customers and the communities in which it operates.

Organised around five key areas of focus, the We Care approach articulates Endava's priorities in relation to its people, social impact, environmental impact and operating responsibly, as well as innovation and data integrity.

The report provides a comprehensive view of the company's achievements and continued efforts on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters most relevant to its business. This report is also Endava's Communication on Progress as a UN Global Compact signatory, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

John Cotterell, Endava's CEO, said, "Whilst sustainability has long been central to our business philosophy, we started sharing our approach to sustainability three years ago through our We Care reports. We believe our We Care programmes are an important investment for the future of Endava, benefiting all of our stakeholders. We Care is in our DNA and I'm delighted to see Endavans embracing our sustainability approach. As we continue on our sustainability journey, I am proud to share our progress and our stories through our 2023 Sustainability Report.

Endava has been recently awarded the Silver medal by EcoVadis, one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings. Reflecting improvement on the Bronze medal received in 2022, this rating places Endava in the top 25% in its industry for integrating positive ESG practices.

In the fiscal year 2023, Endava took further important steps in its ESG journey. As a growing global organisation, the careers and wellbeing of Endavans are one of the company's key priorities along with continued support through diversity programmes and focus on growing future leaders. Endava is committed to contributing to local communities through relevant partnerships with local NGOs, having a particular focus on technology education projects through its Endava Tech Campus. Endava also contributed to tree planting initiatives through its Endava Thank You Forest, which resulted already in 100,000 trees planted in five countries, across two continents. Endava's Green Software Community is focussed on producing value for clients with energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission in mind. In addition, the company has been advancing its own environmental agenda, aiming to develop emissions reduction targets following the guidance of the Science Based Targets initiative in 2024.

John continued, "We develop smart solutions that reimagine the relationship between people and technology. To support our clients in driving their businesses forward, we are growing our Innovation Community. This year, we launched several new initiatives in this respect, and we are particularly excited about our Green Software Community. In our latest We Care Sustainability Report, we share insights on our accelerated innovation approach and how we leverage the power of data and Artificial Intelligence (AI), with examples of our work to help clients build sustainable business models

