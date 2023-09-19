The Jamaican government is seeking 100 MW of renewables to diversify its energy grid, with independent power producers to generate this capacity through wind, solar, and hydro projects recommended under power purchase agreements (PPAs), according to tender documents.The Jamaican government's Generation Procurement Entity has released tender documents inviting domestic and foreign proposals for utility-scale renewable energy projects. Selected developers will be required to build facilities with capacity ranging from 5 MW to 50 MW using individual or hybrid technologies - wind, solar, and hydro ...

