First High-School Education Group Announces First Half 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ("First High-School Education Group" or the "Company") (OTCQB:FHSEY), an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2023 ended June 30, 2023.

First Half 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights - Continuing Operations

Total revenues were RMB161.9 million (US$22.3 million), a decrease of 13.9% from RMB188.0 million in the first half of 2022.

CFO Comments

Mr. Tommy Zhou, Chief Financial Officer of First High-School Education Group, commented:

Compared with last year's results of the same period, we experienced declines in revenue and net income, primarily due to continuation of the negative factors as previously disclosed: cost associated with discontinued schools, and reduced student-related services. We adjusted to the decline in revenue by reducing our cost of revenues and net operating expenses in our business operations. As a result, we were able to produce comparable gross margin and net margins with the same period of the previous year.

As of September 1, 2023, we have completed our 2023 fall semester student admission. As of the same date, the total number of students enrolled at our school programs and public schools that we provide management services was 33,275, and the total number of school programs was 25. For this new semester, we welcomed the addition of three new school programs under our management. We look forward to serving these students and school programs with our operating expertise and creating value for all stakeholders.

First Half 2023 Financial Results - Continuing Operations

Total Revenues

Total revenues were RMB161.9 million (US$22.3 million), a decrease of 13.9% from RMB188.0 million in the first half of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to mixed factors including reduced sales of education materials and income from meal catering services, and the discontinuance and limited operation of some schools in our network.

Revenues from customers were RMB139.6 million (US$19.3 million), a decrease of 15.2% from RMB164.6 million in the first half of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to mixed factors including reduced sales of education materials and income from meal catering services, and the discontinuance and limited operation of some schools in our network.

Revenues from government cooperative agreements were RMB22.3 million (US$3.1 million) which remained relatively stable compared to RMB23.4 million in the first half of 2022.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues were RMB98.7 million (US$13.6 million), a decrease of 6.2% from RMB105.2 million in the first half of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to reduction in rental expenses for discontinued schools, and decreased staff compensation.

Gross profit

Gross profit was RMB63.2 million (US$8.7 million), a decrease of 23.7% from RMB82.8 million in the first half of 2022.

Gross margin was 39.0%, compared with 44.0% in the first half of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to fluctuations in (1) school operating efficiency, such as utility usage limits, and budget control; and (2) the number of staff and their compensations.

Total operating expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB23.6 million (US$3.3 million), a decrease of 30.8% from RMB34.0 million in the first half of 2022.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB0.9 million (US$0.1 million), a decrease of 62.2% from RMB2.4 million in the first half of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased expenses in brand promotion and marketing activities for our relatively mature school operation.



General and administrative expenses were RMB22.7 million (US$3.1 million), a decrease of 28.4% from RMB31.6 million in the first half of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to improved cost control.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB39.6 million (US$5.5 million), a decrease of 18.7% from RMB48.8 million in the first half of 2022.

Net Income from continuing operations

Net income from continuing operations was RMB37.6 million (US$5.2 million), a decrease of 15.6% from RMB44.6 million in the first half of 2022.

Net Loss from discontinued operations

Net loss from discontinued operations was RMB0.9 million (US$0.1 million), compared with net loss of RMB1.9 million in the first half of 2022.

Net income

Net income was RMB36.7 million (US$5.1 million), a decrease of 14.1% from RMB42.7 million in the first half of 2022.

Adjusted net income2 (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) was RMB36.7 million (US$5.1 million), a decrease of 14.1% from RMB42.7 million in the first half of 2022.

2 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP measure" in this press release. A reconciliation of the Company's most directly comparable GAAP measure to historical non-GAAP financial measure has been provided in the tables captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measure" included at the end of this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Impact of Implementation Rules for Private Education Laws

On May 14, 2021, the State Council of the People's Republic of China promulgated the amended Implementation Regulations of the Law on the Promotion of Private Education of the People's Republic of China (??????????????????) (the "Implementation Rules"), which became effective on September 1, 2021. The Implementation Rules prohibit social organizations and individuals from controlling private schools that provide compulsory education through, among other methods, mergers, acquisitions and contractual arrangements. Additionally, the Implementation Rules prohibit any private schools providing compulsory education from conducting transactions with its related parties. As a result, the Implementation Rules affected the Company's control over the affiliated entities providing compulsory education as well as the sponsor entities (collectively referred to as the "Affected Entities").

In compliance with the Implementation Rules and other applicable PRC regulations and based on the relevant accounting standard in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company has determined to cease to recognize revenues for all activities related to schools providing compulsory education and the sponsor entities after September 1, 2021 within China that are affected by the Implementation Rules, and classified such Affected Entities as discontinued operations. The discontinued operations of the Affected Entities had certain impact on the Company's financial conditions for the first half ended June 30, 2023. Net loss from discontinued operations was RMB0.9 million (US$0.1 million) for the first half ended June 30, 2023.

There still exist uncertainties with respect to the interpretation and enforcement of the Implementation Rules. The Company will closely monitor the developments related to the Implementation Rules, and continue to assess the possible impacts on the Company and make any applicable actions to keep in compliance with the Implementation Rules and other applicable PRC regulations.

Conference Call

First High-School Education Group's management will hold an earnings conference call on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM September 19, 2023, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin using below numbers.

International +1-973-528-0011 United States +1-888-506-0062 Hong Kong +852 3018 4049 Mainland China +86 400 120 3199 Passcode 264091 Webcast URL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2967/49061

A telephone replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until October 3, 2023.

International +1-973-528-0005 United States +1-800-332-6854 Replay Access Code 264091

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investors relations website at https://ir.diyi.top/

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group is an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China. The Company aspires to become a leader and innovator of private high school education in China, with the focuses on a comprehensive education management integrating education information consulting, education research project development, education talent management, education technology management, education service management, and general vocational integration development services. For more information, please visit https://ir.diyi.top/.

Non-GAAP Measure

The Company has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. The Company considers and uses one non-GAAP measure, adjusted net income, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. Adjusted net income enables the Company's management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation expenses, and without considering the impact of donation expenses and transaction costs in relation to previous financing activities. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the Company's most directly comparable GAAP measure to historical non-GAAP financial measure has been provided in the tables captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measure" included at the end of this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD are made at the rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on June 30, 2023. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on June 30, 2023, or at any other rate.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

We have made rounding adjustments to reach some of the figures included in this earning release. Consequently, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures that precede them.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)



Six month ended June 30,

2022 2023 2023

RMB RMB US$

Restated



Revenues





Revenue from customers 164,645 139,593 19,251 Revenue from governments cooperative agreements 23,373 22,283 3,073 Total revenues 188,018 161,877 22,324 Cost of revenues (105,219) (98,680) (13,609) Gross profit 82,798 63,197 8,715

Operating expenses and income Selling and marketing expenses (2,416) (913) (126) General and administrative expenses (31,628) (22,652) (3,124) Total operating expenses (34,044) (23,565) (3,250) Income from operations 48,755 39,632 5,465

Other income (expenses) Interest income 367 452 62 Interest expense (2,636) (2,503) (345) Government grants 646 23 3 Others, net 791 897 124 Income from continuing operations before income tax 47,188 38,501 5,310

Income tax expenses (2,602) (889) (123) Income (loss) from continuing operations 44,586 37,612 5,187 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (1,886) (947) (131) Net income (loss) 42,700 36,664 5,056 Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,332 3,356 463 Comprehensive income (loss) - continuing operations 45,919 48,229 6,651 Comprehensive income (loss) - discontinued operations (1,886) (8,209) (1,132) Comprehensive income (loss) 44,032 40,020 5,519

Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share from continuing operation 0.52 0.52 0.07 Basic earnings per share from discontinued operation (0.02) (0.1) (0.01)

Diluted Earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share from continuing operation 0.48 0.49 0.07 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operation (0.02) (0.09) (0.01)

Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding Basic 86,838,700 86,838,700 86,838,700 Diluted 92,388,700 92,388,700 92,388,700

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)

As of December 31, As of June 30, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ Restated Current assets Cash 105,258 71,800 9,902 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 87,247 113,290 15,623 Amounts due from related parties 73,450 161,117 22,219 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 144,708 153,985 21,235 Assets related to discontinued operation 65,815 27,875 3,844 Total current assets 476,479 528,067 72,824 Non-current Assets Property and equipment, net 128,163 116,873 16,118 Intangible assets, net 5,995 6,370 878 Goodwill 30,348 30,348 4,185 Deferred tax assets 13,309 12,492 1,723 Amounts due from related parties - - - Other non-current assets 47,176 47,176 6,506 Assets related to discontinued operation 11,010 10,956 1,511 Total non-current assets 236,000 224,215 30,921 Total assets 712,479 752,282 103,744

As of December 31, As of June 30, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ Restated Current liabilities Contract liabilities 141,574 27,122 3,740 Bank loan 33,572 116,563 16,075 Borrowings under financing arrangements 20,540 19,409 2,677 Accounts payable 13,809 23,737 3,273 Accrued expenses and other payables 52,463 124,268 17,137 Income tax payables 29,622 22,266 3,071 Amounts due to related parties 53,807 52,771 7,277 Liability related to discontinued operation 104,641 74,856 10,323 Total current liabilities 450,028 460,992 63,574 Deferred revenue 113 - - Borrowings under financing arrangements 24,987 18,544 2,557 Other long-term liabilities 1,532 358 49 Deferred tax liabilities 5,155 5,200 717 Liability related to discontinued operation - - - Total non-current liabilities 31,787 24,103 3,324 Total liabilities 481,815 485,095 66,898 Equity/(Deficit) Ordinary shares (US$0.00001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; and 86,838,700 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, and 86,838,700 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023, respectively) 6 6 1 Additional paid-in capital 349,658 348,591 48,073 Statutory reserves 53,833 53,833 7,424 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,430 3,356 463 Accumulated deficit (175,694) (141,064) (19,454) Non-controlling interests 431 2,466 340 Total equity/(deficit) 230,665 267,187 36,847 Total liabilities and equity/(deficit) 712,479 752,282 103,744

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measure

(All amounts in thousands)



Six month ended June 30,

2022 2023 2023

RMB RMB US$







Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:





Net income 42,700 36,664 5,056 Add: Share-based compensation expenses - - - Donation expenses - - - Transaction costs in relation to previous financing activities - - - Tax effects of adjustments* - - - Adjusted net income 42,700 36,664 5,056



*Tax effects were determined based upon the nature, as well as the jurisdiction, of each reconciliation adjustment at the respective applicable income tax rate.

SOURCE: First High-School Education Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785314/first-high-school-education-group-announces-first-half-2023-unaudited-financial-results