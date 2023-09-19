Mediq unveils new era in the UK: A journey of efficiency, innovation and strength

ENFIELD, England, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediq, a leading European provider of medical devices and care solutions, is excited to announce its official brand launch in the UK. This launch marks the culmination of a journey that unites by acquisition H&R Healthcare, Bunzl Healthcare and 365 Healthcare, each with their own legacy of excellence in healthcare solutions.

This landmark moment signals a bright future for Mediq. Expansion into the UK brings together their existing product and distribution solutions, which have a strategic focus on increasing efficiency, improving customer and patient experience and ongoing technological advancement.

Mediq takes pride in working collaboratively with customers to help them achieve their healthcare goals, making the anticipated growth of the business an exciting and welcome opportunity for many. The company's continuous investment into products, services and solutions in the UK, is a meaningful effort to fulfil their mission of delivering the most efficient outcomes for European Healthcare.

Thomas Hinnerskov, CEO of Mediq, emphasised, "Efficiency is central to Mediq's mission to provide the right products, services, and solutions to deliver better healthcare outcomes. We are committed to upgrading warehouse and traffic management systems and optimising our operations for swift and accurate deliveries while ensuring that Mediq in the UK fully aligns with our global ESG strategy and ambitions. Our future plans for investments in technology will positively impact the entire healthcare supply chain, providing better end-to-end healthcare solutions."

Mediq's commitment to meeting evolving customer demands in an increasingly digital world is unwavering. The planned upgrade of their e-commerce platform is a major step in their efforts to enhance accessibility and user experience. This is just one example of Mediq's vast improvements to their online solutions and product offerings.

Richard Cornwell, Managing Director Mediq UK, said: "Today marks the next milestone of an exciting journey. Mediq looks forward to delivering exceptional healthcare solutions to its customers, while supporting NHS England (and various public and private healthcare providers across the four countries of the United Kingdom) with their commitment to reduce inequalities in health outcomes and improve consistency in their service delivery. Our efforts are centred around streamlining processes and doing everything we can to support suppliers and drive down procurement costs".

In conclusion, Mediq's launch in the UK is a pivotal moment for the company and the healthcare industry. With the combined strength of its brands, and a focus on efficiency and innovation, their vision is evident to make a real difference to people's lives and have a lasting impact on the future of the healthcare landscape in the UK.

About Mediq

Every day, millions of patients rely on Mediq's provision of medical devices and healthcare solutions, together with the dedicated professionals who care for them. As a trusted partner for patients, care professionals and health insurers, Mediq focuses on improving care outcomes and the affordability of care. Mediq was founded in 1899, holds leading market positions in 13 European countries and is based in Utrecht, the Netherlands. Further information is available at www.mediq.com.

