Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of health and wellness products derived from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom, is excited to announce that Calm is continuing to expand within brick and mortar retailers by listing Calm at all Market of Choice locations. Market of Choice is a family-owned grocer with 11 stores in the Pacific Northwest. The chain has won awards for being the best grocery and natural food store in their area(s). This listing builds on Psyched's recent retailer wins, continuing to partner with strategic organizations known for quality within the health and wellness verticals.

Matthew Singh, Psyched Wellness Chief Commercial Officer, commented, "We are very excited to see Calm listed at all Market of Choice locations. A phenomenal retailer that is a destination for many who reside in Oregon. This win again highlights our desire to work with trusted and localized retail chains, as we establish brick and mortar availability via a State-by-State rollout plan. Now, in addition to buying Calm online, you can find our product in trusted retailers throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Texas, Utah, and New York. We thank our retail partners, our engaged consumer base, and look forward to bringing Calm to the rest of the nation."

Psyched Wellness is the first publicly traded company in North America to invest the time and resources necessary to obtain a GRAS approval for legal sale of an ingestible Amanita Muscaria extract, which they have dubbed AME-1. The company recently announced an impactful funding deal from Gotham Green Partners. This empowers Psyched Wellness to build on their growth plans, unlocking the potential for multiple wins and scale throughout the nation.

Psyched Wellness will be growing their route-to-market partnerships, throughout the nation. If you are interested in distributing or listing Calm please reach out to sales@psyched-wellness.com.

Visit https://shop.psyched-wellness.com/ for more information about ordering the product directly.

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens

Chief Executive Officer

Psyched Wellness Ltd.

Tel: 647-400-8494

Email: jstevens@psyched-wellness.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the ability of the Company to develop Amanita Muscaria-derived products; the safety of Amanita Muscaria consumption and the safety and purity of any extracts thereof; and (ii) the uses and potential benefits of Amanita Muscaria.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to continue to develop its mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; and the continued growth of the Company.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations; competition within the psychedelics market; risks with respect to the safety of Amanita Muscaria consumption and the safety and purity of any extracts thereof; and the risk that there is no potential benefit of Amanita Muscaria consumption.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181060