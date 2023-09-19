EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of musculoskeletal and rare diseases medications, today announced that it has signed an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Radius Health, Inc for Binosto for the United States.

BINOSTO® is indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and to increase bone mass in men with osteoporosis. BINOSTO provides an important once-weekly treatment option, particularly for patients with osteoporosis who may not be able to take alendronate tablets. Radius is a major player in the U.S. bone market and currently markets TYMLOS for the treatment of osteoporosis in the U.S. BINOSTO expands Radius' presence in the treatment of bone health with a second product for the approximately 10 million people in the U.S. living with osteoporosis.

Scott Briggs, Chief Executive Officer of Radius, commented, "We are pleased to offer another product to support the needs of patients who are living with osteoporosis. We have seen strong growth of TYMLOS in the last year, and while it will remain a primary focus, BINOSTO addresses an important unmet need particularly for patients who have difficulty swallowing pills."

Ed Cinca, Chief Commercial Officer of Radius added, "The addition of BINOSTO along with our currently marketed product TYMLOS will allow Radius to expand its product offerings to healthcare providers treating osteoporosis. Given our success with TYMLOS, we believe that we are well-positioned to support the future growth of BINOSTO, which has been particularly successful in markets outside the U.S. We look forward to the introduction of BINOSTO in the coming months."

Lorenzo Bosisio, Chief Executive Officer of EffRx, said, "We are thrilled to announce the partnership with Radius. With their well-established expertise and footprint in the U.S. osteoporosis market, Radius is the partner of choice to make Binosto widely available to U.S. patients suffering from this debilitating bone-thinning disease."

Under the terms of the agreement, EffRx will grant Radius an exclusive, royalty bearing license to BINOSTO in the U.S. and will also supply product to Radius.

About BINOSTO

BINOSTO (alendronate sodium) is an effervescent tablet for oral solution indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and treatment to increase bone mass in men with osteoporosis. BINOSTO has been shown to increase bone mass and reduce the incidence of fractures. Each dissolving tablet contains the same strength ingredient as once weekly Fosomax. BINOSTO is administered once weekly. The most common adverse events associated with BINOSTO include abdominal pain, acid regurgitation, constipation, diarrhea, dyspepsia, musculoskeletal pain, and nausea. Please see the full prescribing information for details.

About EffRx:

EffRx is a Swiss commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of musculoskeletal and rare diseases medications. EffRx's lead commercialized product, Binosto for the treatment of osteoporosis, is successfully commercialized by Licensees across European, Asian and Middle Eastern countries. EffRx is controlled by Abiogen Pharma S.p.A., an Italian leading company in the field of osteoarticular and bone metabolism diseases.

About Radius:

Radius is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in bone health and related areas. Radius' lead product, TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2017 for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture, and in December 2022 for the increase in bone density in men with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

