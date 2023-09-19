IMPACT 2023: The Data Observability Summit will also feature data and AI leaders from Salesforce, Fox, CreditKarma, and more.

Today, Monte Carlo, the data observability leader, announced its keynote speakers for IMPACT: The Data Observability Summit, its annual virtual conference taking place November 8, 2023.

Billy Beane, EVP of Baseball Operations for the Oakland Athletics and creator of the Moneyball philosophy of econometrics, will join Annie Duke, World Series of Poker champion and award-winning decision strategist, as the event's keynote speakers.

During his keynote, Beane will provide insight into how he pioneered the practice of applying statistical analysis to scouting and analyzing players. Billy and his data-driven approach to baseball led the A's to several division championships and the unique distinction of being the only team in 100+ games of American League Baseball to win 20 consecutive games. His team's inspirational journey was immortalized in the Academy Award-nominated film, Moneyball

Following Beane's fireside chat, Duke and Monte Carlo co-founder and CEO Barr Moses will have a wide-ranging conversation about how data practitioners and leaders can apply the best practices of poker and game theory to make smarter decisions with limited data. Duke is a World Series of Poker gold bracelet winner and a top-five leading money winner among women in WSOP history. Since retiring from poker, Duke has published several books, including Quit: The Power of Knowing When to Walk Away and Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don't Have All the Facts

Other speakers on tap for IMPACT 2023 include:

Nga Phan, SVP of Product Management at Salesforce

Tristan Handy, Co-Founder and CEO of dbt Labs

Krishnan Parasuraman, VP and CTO of Global Field Office at Snowflake

Oliver Gomes, VP of Analytics and Strategy at Fox

Vishnu Ram, VP of Engineering at Credit Karma

Prukalpa Sankar, Co-Founder of Atlan

George Fraser, CEO and co-founder of Fivetran

Cameran Hetrick, VP of Analytics and Strategy at BetterUp

Neta Iser, VP of Data and Integration at Navan

Tomasz Tunguz, Venture Capitalist at Theory Ventures

Ed Presz, Director of Data at Pie Insurance

Max Illis, Charlie Kimber, and Chloe Connor at OVO Energy

Zack Klein, Software Engineer at Whatnot

And more

Bringing data reliability into the age of AI

Monte Carlo and the growth of the data observability category have seen significant momentum in the past year. Since IMPACT 2022, Monte Carlo has partnered with hundreds of customers, including Pepsico, Riot Games, and Cisco, to help them achieve reliable data and AI at scale. The company has driven and led the G2 category for data observability two quarters in a row, and achieved leader status in the GigaOM Radar for Data Observability. They also introduced popular new products, including Data Product Dashboard, Github, Alation, and Sigma Computing integrations, as well as novel capabilities for query performance and data warehouse cost optimization.

IMPACT 2023 will be the third iteration of Monte Carlo's marquee event and the world's first conference dedicated to data observability. The summit will dive into the most pressing topics in the world of data and AI, including generative AI and LLMs, the modern data stack, data product development, and much more. In addition, attendees will get an exclusive look into Monte Carlo's product roadmap and an outlook on the future of data observability in the age of AI.

The IMPACT 2023 agenda includes three tracks:

Accelerating the Impact of Data Join data leaders as they share their experiences, learnings, and best practices building resilient data teams, scaling processes, and fostering a culture of data trust. Speakers included executives from Salesforce, Fox, Navan (TripActions), BetterUp, and CreditKarma.

Join data leaders as they share their experiences, learnings, and best practices building resilient data teams, scaling processes, and fostering a culture of data trust. Speakers included executives from Salesforce, Fox, Navan (TripActions), BetterUp, and CreditKarma. Designing Trusted Data Products Hear from best-in-class data engineers, analysts, scientists, and architects about their experiences tackling data quality at scale with cutting-edge tech, frameworks, and organizational structures.

Hear from best-in-class data engineers, analysts, scientists, and architects about their experiences tackling data quality at scale with cutting-edge tech, frameworks, and organizational structures. Building Reliable Data Stacks Learn how to build more reliable data platforms with the latest tools, processes, and technologies shaping the data and AI landscape.

"Over the past several years, data observability has emerged as a must-have for companies serious about driving impact with data, from launching new and innovative data products to ensuring the reliability of their analytics and digital services. Now, in the age of generative AI, data trust is even more critical," said Barr Moses, CEO and co-founder of Monte Carlo. "After speaking with hundreds of customers, I'm more convinced than ever before that data observability will play a central role in the success of LLMs. IMPACT 2023 is our opportunity to showcase this vision for data reliability in the modern data and AI stack, hear from leaders and practitioners pioneering real-world use cases, and draw inspiration from data leaders like Billy Beane and Annie Duke."

In addition to the virtual IMPACT Summit on November 8, Monte Carlo is hosting a series of in-person meet-ups in New York City, London, and the Bay Area, bringing together data leaders from around the world for an evening of workshops, presentations and discussions around generative AI, data observability, and more.

Event sponsors include Snowflake, Databricks, Omni, and Workstream.io.

Register Today

To register, please visit https://impactdatasummitand RSVP today. Follow conference updates from Monte Carlo on LinkedIn and X.

About Monte Carlo

As businesses increasingly rely on data to power digital products and drive better decision-making, it's mission-critical that this data is accurate and reliable. Monte Carlo, the data reliability company, is the creator of the industry's first end-to-end Data Observability platform. Named an Enterprise Tech 30 company in 2021 and 2022, a 2021 IDC Innovator, an Inc. Best Place Workplace for 2021 and 2022, and a "New Relic for data" by Forbes, we've raised $325M from Accel, ICONIQ Growth, GGV Capital, Redpoint Ventures, IVP, and Salesforce Ventures. Monte Carlo works with data-driven companies like Fox, The New York Times, Roche, CreditKarma, and other leading enterprises to help them achieve trust in data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230919150391/en/

Contacts:

Peter Milligan

pmilligan@montecarlodata.com

434.996.7985