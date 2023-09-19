Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Attend and Showcase mmWave Solutions at MWC Las Vegas 2023

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a global leader in mmWave technology for 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, announced that the Company's business development and product executives will be attending Mobile World Congress (MWC ) Las Vegas 2023 to showcase Peraso's latest mmWave solutions for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Customer Premise(s) Equipment (CPE).

Peraso executive leadership will be at MWC Las Vegas, September 26-28, to connect with customers, present the Company's latest products, and explore new partnership opportunities in their private meeting room #1376MR.

For more than a decade, Peraso has been developing fully integrated, multi-gigabit mmWave products that are paving the way for the future of wireless, by delivering efficient high-bandwidth gigabit connectivity to underserved communities, such as dense urban areas and rural environments. Peraso's industry-leading solutions are highlighted by reliable, low-cost performance that can match fiber at substantive ranges.

"mmWave infrastructure deployments are gaining traction as industry leaders recognize the technology's advantages worldwide," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "From dense urban markets to rural communities, Peraso's FWA solutions have proven the ability to deliver quality and reliable multi-gigabit performance time and again making our technology an attractive solution that is comparable to fiber. As one of the wireless industry's top events, MWC Las Vegas is the perfect place to highlight our latest technology and capabilities."

Members of Peraso's executive leadership will be available to meet with journalists, analysts, OEMs, ODMs and service providers during MWC Las Vegas. Those who wish to request a meeting with the Company should send an email to tweiland@sheltongroup.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz license free and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

###

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Peraso Company Contact

Mark Lunsford

CRO

mlunsford@perasoinc.com

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785356/peraso-to-attend-and-showcase-mmwave-solutions-at-mwc-las-vegas-2023