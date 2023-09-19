NextGen | GTA, A Kelly Telecom Company: NextGen | GTA Powers Up 5G Expansion: Secures Multi-Year Deal With Top US Carrier

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / NextGen | GTA, a Kelly Telecom Company, a leader in innovative telecom solutions, is pleased to announce a substantial multi-year award from one of the largest Tier 1 carriers in the United States. This engagement entails NextGen | GTA managing the integration of the transport network growth on a significant portion of the carrier's network.

As part of this award, NextGen | GTA will help the Tier 1 carrier continue to expand the footprint of its 5G network to meet the growing customer demand for providing high-speed 5G data by leveraging the combined strength of expert teams located both in the United States and our Global Delivery Center in India.

"By capitalizing on our domestic operations and leveraging offshore capabilities, NextGen | GTA is uniquely positioned to provide 24x7x365 support to our client by delivering the highest level of quality with creative and cost-effective solutions. We are honored to have been chosen for this program. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with our client in deploying 5G across the United States," said Rashid Iqbal, Kelly Telecom's EVP and Chief Revenue Officer.

About NextGen | GTA, a Kelly Telecom Company

Part of KELLY'S SETT (Science, Engineering, Technology, and Telecom) Business Unit, GTA (founded in 2006) and NextGen (founded in 2009) have corporate offices in San Diego, CA, and Reston, VA, plus project offices located throughout the United States

As one of the largest independent telecommunications services companies offering end-to-end ("E2E") solutions and staffing & strategic consulting, NextGen | GTA supports ALL major telecom industry participants, including: carriers, OEMs, technology companies, commercial enterprises, and government agencies. They have won numerous industry awards and is consistently recognized by its customers for outstanding quality and service, showing its commitment to upholding its values of building solid relationships with clients and a talented workforce.

Considered an industry leader, NextGen | GTA provides world-class solutions to our clients by always going above and beyond the client's and talent's expectations.

